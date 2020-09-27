9.5 C
Covid19 Tests Dash Chipolopolo U15 Bronze Dreams

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Two Zambia Under-15 players currently in Croatia for the “Vlatko Markovic” Invitational Tournament have tested positive for Covid-19.

The development has forced tournament organizers to cancel Zambia’s third and fourth place playoff match against Qatar which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has confirmed in a media statement that the two unnamed players have since been isolated.

“We regret to announce that the Under-15 National Team will not play their third and fourth play-off with Qatar after two of our players tested positive to Covid-19. The organizers of the tournament have informed us of the decision and the affected players will be isolated as per health regulations,” Kashala said.

Zambia played two matches at the tournament in which they beat Bosnia 2-1 before losing to Romania 2-1.

“The safety and health of the players is more important. As you are all aware we live in strange times with the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed a lot of lives worldwide. The health authorities have subjected the rest of the team to requisite health protocols and have been found negative.”

Previous articleBlades, Real Nakonde in Group B of Div 1 Playoffs

