Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje says malaria has remained a major health threat in the province.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the End Malaria Council for Northern Province, Mr Sipanje said there is need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to end malaria by 2021 as per government’s vision.

He added that it is in this vein that President Edgar Lungu launched the Zambia End Malaria Council to ensure that malaria elimination continues to be prioritised at all levels in the public and private sectors.

He said the Sub-National End Malaria Council for Northern Province will work to supplement government’s efforts in the implementation of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan.

He noted that it is critical for stakeholders to desist from conducting business as usual in ending Malaria as Northern Province remains with the highest levels of the disease.

“We lose life so often to Malaria in Northern Province because the region is still ranked the highest with the cases of the disease in the country,” he added.

Mr Sipanje said this in a speech read for him by the Provincial Assistant Secretary Sineva Kambenja.

And speaking during his presentation, Northern Province Acting Chief Environmental Health Officer, Given Mbita said the Ministry of Health is concerned that cases of Malaria have continued to rise in the Province.

Mr Mbita said this is despite government’s commitment to eliminating malaria by 2021 as seen by a number of strides it has made to combat the disease.

“The increase in the cases of Malaria is adversely affecting the social and economic development of the country,” he said.

He cited the multi-sectoral response which has been established as one of the measures to eliminate malaria.