9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 27, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Malaria still a major health threat in Northern Province

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Rural News Malaria still a major health threat in Northern Province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje says malaria has remained a major health threat in the province.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the End Malaria Council for Northern Province, Mr Sipanje said there is need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to end malaria by 2021 as per government’s vision.

He added that it is in this vein that President Edgar Lungu launched the Zambia End Malaria Council to ensure that malaria elimination continues to be prioritised at all levels in the public and private sectors.

He said the Sub-National End Malaria Council for Northern Province will work to supplement government’s efforts in the implementation of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan.

He noted that it is critical for stakeholders to desist from conducting business as usual in ending Malaria as Northern Province remains with the highest levels of the disease.

“We lose life so often to Malaria in Northern Province because the region is still ranked the highest with the cases of the disease in the country,” he added.

Mr Sipanje said this in a speech read for him by the Provincial Assistant Secretary Sineva Kambenja.

And speaking during his presentation, Northern Province Acting Chief Environmental Health Officer, Given Mbita said the Ministry of Health is concerned that cases of Malaria have continued to rise in the Province.

Mr Mbita said this is despite government’s commitment to eliminating malaria by 2021 as seen by a number of strides it has made to combat the disease.

“The increase in the cases of Malaria is adversely affecting the social and economic development of the country,” he said.

He cited the multi-sectoral response which has been established as one of the measures to eliminate malaria.

Previous articleNdola council warns Kwacha Blue Mint owner over waste disposal at an old Jewish cemetery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Malaria still a major health threat in Northern Province

Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje says malaria has remained a major health threat in the province. Speaking at the...
Read more
General News

Ndola council warns Kwacha Blue Mint owner over waste disposal at an old Jewish cemetery

Chief Editor - 0
The Ndola City Council (NCC) has warned a local bar, Kwacha Blue Mint, against indiscriminate dumping of empty beer bottles at an old...
Read more
General News

Traffic accident claim two in Kabwe

Chief Editor - 0
Two people have died on the spot in road traffic accidents which happened along the Great North Road near Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe. Central Province...
Read more
Headlines

The 2021 Budget Reflects Total Failure in Economic Management by the PF Government

Chief Editor - 0
The United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the national budget that was presented by the Finance Minister Hon. Bwalya...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10 will allow new chiefs to get government subsidies – Western PS

Chief Editor - 10
Government has maintained that it will follow the judgment passed in the courts of law over subsidies for chiefs installed after 19th November 2019...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government implements project to reduce child marriage

Rural News Chief Editor - 26
Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Sastone Silomba said Zambia has been implementing the India, Brazil, South Africa (IBSA) pilot project aimed at reducing child...
Read more

36 Women Clubs receive chickens under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Project

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Thirty-six (36) Women Clubs of Nalolo District in Western Province have received 1,500 improved village chickens under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Project (E-SLIP)...
Read more

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi....
Read more

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs). Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.