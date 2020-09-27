9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 27, 2020
General News
Ndola council warns Kwacha Blue Mint owner over waste disposal at an old Jewish cemetery

By Chief Editor
The Ndola City Council (NCC) has warned a local bar, Kwacha Blue Mint, against indiscriminate dumping of empty beer bottles at an old Jewish cemetery.

NCC Public Relations Manager Rebecca Mushota told the media in Ndola yesterday that the local authority has issued a warning to the proprietor of the bar to stop dumping empty bottles at the old cemetery as this is against the public health practice.

Ms Mushota advised Kwacha Blue Mint bar owner to engage the local authority over the collection of waste from the cemetery which has attracted public outcry in the city.

“As the council we will ensure that all the people individuals and business entities adhere to the Presidential directive of keeping Zambia clean, green and health campaign,” Ms Mushota said

She warned that the local authority through the department of public health, will charge any individual or business entity found abrogating the law where waste management is concerned.

“In as much as the council is in-charge of ensuring that there’s control of waste disposal and cemeteries are well maintained, we shall not allow indiscriminate waste disposal in the city of Ndola,” she said.

Joseph Chilongoshi, a representative of the Jewish community who have been cleaning the old graveyard complained the Kwacha Blue Mint bar owner has been engaged several times over littering of the cemetery but to no avail.

And a concerned resident, Benjamin Chitondo said the situation at both old and current burial sites in Ndola is not pleasing.

The affected cemetery is an old burial site for Jews and Europeans located behind the famous kwacha blue mint bar near Rugby field.

