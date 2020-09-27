9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Zesco United Has Faith in Zambian Coaches

Zesco United Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga says there is nothing special about foreign coaches.

Some Zesco supporters expected the club to hire a foreign coach after the recent dismissal of George Lwandamina.

However, the Ndola side settled former Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba and handed him a three year performance based contract.

“The Zambian coaches are as good as foreign coaches,” Mulenga said.

“We did try an expatriate coach in the past. There is nothing special that they bring to the table,” he said.

Mulenga backed Numba to excel at the dethroned league champions.

“He is one of the young brilliant coaches in Zambia. You will note that in the past 10 seasons there have just been about four coaches who have won the league,” he said.

Numba’s record during his five years at Zanaco saw him win the 2016 league title, the Barclays Cup crown and also guided the Bankers to the group stage of both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Zesco are currently in Mongu on a week-long training camp.

