Six people have died in a fatal road accident in Mwense District along the Mwense-Mansa road in Luapula Province.

In a statement released by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Public Relations Officer Fedrick Mubanga said the accident happened around 07:00 hours today.

Mr. Mubanga said the accident happened after the driver of a Zhong Tong Bus registration number AIB3978 belonging to VIDA Logistics Transport driven by Kedrick Simusokwe lost control while avoiding to hit a pothole and in the process killed Winstone Kalemfu who was riding a motorbike which was coming from the opposite direction.

“Accident investigations by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) indicate that due to the impact, Kalemfu and five other passengers died on the spot, while 14 others including the driver sustained serious injuries and 19 had minor injuries,” he said

Mr. Mubanga said the bus had a shattered windscreen, depressed roof while the motor bike was extensively damaged.

The Agency has since cautioned motorists particularly Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers to observe speed limits and obey traffic regulations and laws.

Mr Mubanga said the Agency is monitoring driver behavior of all PSV and those found wanting, risk having their licenses revoked as provided for in the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002.