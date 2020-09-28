9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 28, 2020
Economy
Copperbelt Minister calls on authorities to safe guard lives at Luanshya dump site

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has urged authorities in Luanshya District to quickly put in place safety measures at the mine dumpsite to save people’s lives from accidents.

This was after the provincial minister learnt of the accident which happened at the dump site on Friday where one person died while two were injured.
Mr Mwakalombe said there is need to put in place safety measures to protect people at the mine dumpsite.

The minister said government understands the challenges people are going through to fend for their families.

He said the poverty situation has been worsened by the Coronavirus pandemic which has seen many people out of employment.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwakalombe advised the people of Luanshya to form Cooperatives in order to benefit from the empowerment programs government is rolling out throughout the country through various ministries.

And speaking earlier, Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe informed the Minister that 16,704 people have obtained National Registration Cards (RNCs) in the just ended mobile NRC issuance exercise against a target of 18,000.

He added that the district has received farm inputs for farmers and the vulnerable farmers saying distribution is scheduled for next week.

6 die in a fetal road accident in Mwense District on the Mwense-Mansa road

