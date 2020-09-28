Patriotic Front Chairperson for Copperbelt Province Nathan Chanda has warned party members in the province to stop making pledges which they cannot fulfill.

Mr Chanda said the habit of making pledges they cannot fulfill should come to an end as the trend was dragging the name of the ruling party and the President into disrepute.

Mr Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor said it is evident that the PF government has worked hard and has managed to deliver development to all corners of the country saying no member should jeopardize what has been achieved.

And the Mayor has disclosed that Luanshya has received some funding for rehabilitation of roads in the Central Business District and Townships.

He also disclosed that the government has also released K50, 000 for the empowerment of marketeers and bus drivers in his District.

He was speaking when he called on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe on his way to the marriage ceremony of Chief Machiya’s nephew which was held in Luanshya yesterday.

And responding to Mr Chanda’s sentiments, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said government has done its part by keeping its campaign the people of Zambia.

Mr Mwakalombe observed that some of the developmental projects in his province include the new Copperbelt International Airport under construction which will boost tourism and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Mwakalombe added that the newly commissioned Kafulafuta Water project is another project that will benefit about one million people as well as boost industrialisation in the province.

He said water is as important as electricity in the production cycle.