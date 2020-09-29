9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chisi Gives Croatia Report Card on Chipolopolo U15

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chisi Gives Croatia Report Card on Chipolopolo U15
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo U15 coach Chisi Mbewe has stated that junior football development was the biggest winner despite the challenges his team faced at the just-ended Eight -Team Tournament in Croatia.

Zambia played only two out of their four schedule games due to tournament organizational problems and positive cases of Covid-19.

Chipolopolo U15 withdrew from their 3rd and 4th playoff match against Qatar on Sunday due to two positive cases after earlier seeing their opening Group B match against North Macedonia last Wednesday cancelled due to an organizational matter.

But Mbewe’s team later beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 and lost to Romania by the same margin in their other Group B matches.

“I would say it was a good outing although it had to be cancelled because the boys had been exposed to Covid,” Mbewe said.

“But it (the tournament) was a motivation factor. Again, to the young boys, all I can say is we really need to continue supporting these young boys because these are the future national team players.

“We did not win any awards but the most important thing is, when you are working with this age group, is the developmental aspect.

“We have seen so much skills from these young boys which we really need to work on and we will continue supporting them.

“These boys need to be natured; these boys need to be supported, so that when they grow up, they don’t depart from what we are teaching them.”

Previous articleStakeholders praise President Lungu for assuring ECZ autonomy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chisi Gives Croatia Report Card on Chipolopolo U15

Chipolopolo U15 coach Chisi Mbewe has stated that junior football development was the biggest winner despite the challenges his...
Read more
Feature Politics

Stakeholders praise President Lungu for assuring ECZ autonomy

Chief Editor - 6
The Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) has commended President Edgar Lungu for assuring the autonomy of the Electoral Commission of Zambia as the country heads...
Read more
Feature Politics

Decency In Politics and the Good Governance Practices-Cardinal to National Building

Chief Editor - 1
By Lucky Mulusa Dr. Mumba’s press address regarding the recently held Lukashya bye-election left me with a feeling of profound sense of worry for our...
Read more
Headlines

IMF says it’s Keen to Support Zambia, but the Country has Complex Debt Profile

Chief Editor - 2
The International Monetary Fund says discussions with the Zambian government on how to support the country will take some time due to the complex...
Read more
Economy

IDC appoints a new Zambia Railways Board

Chief Editor - 2
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed new Board of Directors for Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL). Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, IDC Group...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New Copperbelt Athletic Exco Plots To Revamp Sport

Feature Sports sports - 2
The newly elected Copperbelt Athletics Area Board (CAAB) wants to revamp the sport in the province. The Andson Katongo led executive was ushered into office...
Read more

Div 1 Playoffs: Blades, Petauke, Pirates and Kashikishi Victorious

Feature Sports sports - 1
Konkola Blades, Petauke United, Livingstone Pirates and Kashikishi Warriors have all won their first matches of the FAZ National Division 1 play-offs being played...
Read more

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Kangwa & Patson Score

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here is a wrap of selected Chipolopolo foreign-based players and how they fared at their respective clubs over the weekend. = TANZANIA Clatous Chama and Larry...
Read more

Zesco United Has Faith in Zambian Coaches

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga says there is nothing special about foreign coaches. Some Zesco supporters expected the club to hire a foreign...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.