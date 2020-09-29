President Edgar Lungu, has noted with concern insinuations from some quarters of society that he has directed the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to abandon the current voters’ register and to introduce electronic voting in an effort to disadvantage the opposition in the 2021 elections.

In a statement made available to the media by Press and Public Relations Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said the ECZ is an independent and autonomous Electoral Management Body, empowered under Act No. 35 of 2016 to make regulations providing for the registration of voters and for the manner of conducting elections among other functions.

He has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to ensuring the independence of the ECZ, or indeed any other Constitutional body.

President Lungu stated that he would not sanction any acts that would usurp the powers of the ECZ.

He added that under his leadership, he has allowed and will continue to allow Constitutional bodies like the ECZ to operate autonomously and independently.

“I therefore find it absurd that some citizens continue to claim that I am directing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to change voter registration methods to mine and the ruling party’s advantage,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu added that even he and the ruling party are uncomfortable with some of the newly introduced methods but he is restrained to comment because his words may be seen as interference in the operations of the ECZ.

He further added that he does not want the electoral process to be marred in controversy and prays that the pols would be free and fair before, during and after voting.