The International Monetary Fund says discussions with the Zambian government on how to support the country will take some time due to the complex nature of its debt profile.

Commenting on Zambia’s decision to engage bond holders for a six-month payment break, the IMF says it is keen on supporting Zambia and other members countries with their debt problems .

IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice said talks are continuing with the Zambian government on how best the country can be assisted.

“What I can say is discussions with Zambian authorities on how we can best support Zambia in the current environment are, indeed, ongoing. I don’t have a date on when those discussions may come to fruition,” Fr Rice said.

“So what I can say is that given Zambia’s complex creditor base, the debt restricting there is expected to take some time,” he said.

“We are working closely with member countries on their debt issues. You know, clearly there will be some cases where debt restricting will be required to help the countries recover from the crisis and restore debt sustainability.”

He added, “But currently, our main goal is to support the international community in working together to help countries avoid such scenarios wherever possible. But clearly, the costs of the pandemic have led to increasing debt burdens for a number of countries, and as I say, we are working with them closely to try and resolve those issues.”