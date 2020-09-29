9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo hands over livestock to women clubs

Government has handed over livestock to Sinda District women clubs meant to improve their livelihoods.

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo explained that the programme is focused on empowering women because they are likely to pass on the wealth to others.

Professor Luo announced that the programme of empowering women clubs with livestock is also meant to change the mindset of people towards the new ways of feeding animals such as the cultivated pastures as opposed to communal feeding.

“We have a programme in our ministry where we are growing pastures in which you should all participate,” she said.

Prof. Luo was speaking when she addressed women at Sinda and Kapoche constituency offices where she handed over chickens and goats to the clubs.

And Prof. Luo also mentioned that that programme will also target the youths so that they are kept busy away from bad vices such as beer drinking.

She advised clubs to balance representation by including 15 percent women, 30 percent youths and 20 percent men.

She explained to the recipients of the chickens that the birds they were receiving were cross-breeds meant for multiplication of wealth and not meant for cooking.

“These chickens you have been given can hatch up to 100 eggs in a short period of time, so there will be nothing that will be thrown out from the chickens or goats, not even feathers or skin, as all those can be sold for cash money,” she said.

And speaking earlier Chief Nyanje of the Nsenga speaking people thanked government for the empowerment.

Chief Nyanje called on government not to leave out women as they play a major role in the community and at household level.

“Don’t leave out women because they are hardworking especially in clubs,” he said

And Florence Banda one of the beneficiaries from Kachamukana village whose club received chickens thanked government for the livestock empowerment.

“These chickens can help us with money through meat sells and egg sells,” said Ms Banda.

She also called on fellow beneficiaries to take care of their livestock in order for them to realize the benefits.

