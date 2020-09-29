9.5 C
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
New Copperbelt Athletic Exco Plots To Revamp Sport

By sports
The newly elected Copperbelt Athletics Area Board (CAAB) wants to revamp the sport in the province.

The Andson Katongo led executive was ushered into office last Saturday after elections held at Kitwe College of Education.

Other executive committee members are vice chairman Nathan Nyirongo, Treasurer Jane Tembo, Secretary Mulenga Chipoma and his vice Peggy Mutuna while committee members are Felix Mbuye, Zachariah Kumwenda, Judy Mutupa and Felix Kapembwa.

In an interview, Chipoma said his executive is determined to restore glory days in Copperbelt athletics.

“In the history of Zambian athletics, Copperbelt has always been producing athletes in the country. We would want to bring back those glory days such that the Copperbelt is again seen as the habour of athletics in Zambia,” Chipoma said.

Chipoma said as Secretary he has the vision to bring unity and harmony on the Copperbelt.

“My first task generally, will be to help in uniting the province in terms of working together amongst all the clubs so that we can promote athletics in Zambia,” he said.

“Our priority is to promote athletics. As an executive our vision is to put athletics first,” Chipoma said.

