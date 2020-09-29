Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has said that the story circulating on social media under the headline ” THERE IS NO WIND OF CHANGE IN ZAMBIA – VJ MWAANGA” is fake and malicious and denied ever making such a statement.

Responding to a query about the authenticity of the story, Dr. Mwaanga said that the story was a fiction of imagination of its authors, who are disreputable individuals, who are essentially mercenaries, are hired by unscrupulous enemies of progress.

Below is Dr Mwaanga’s statement

Statement by Dr Vernon J Mwaanga GOEZ.

A story has been circulating on social media under the ” THERE IS NO WIND OF CHANGE IN ZAMBIA – VJ MWAANGA”. This story is fake and malicious. I have never made such a statement. It is a fiction of imagination of its authors, who are disreputable individuals, who are essentially mercenaries, are hired by unscrupulous enemies of progress.

This is the downside and dark side of social media, where some of the unprincipled authors are paid to post blatant and wicked lies, to undermine or taint individuals or organizations, with a view to undermining their credibility and integrity. It is a dangerous, reckless, and irresponsible act, which I whole heartily condemn in the strongest terms. There appears to be a hired gang of misformation low calibre persons, who are running a factory of lies and misinformation. In their rush to unleash their lies, even my name appears in parts of the statement as ” Mr. Mwaangala”.

May the authors of this and other similar statements about other people, be guaranteed one-way tickets to hell, where they should rot in pieces.

Lusaka.

27th September, 2020

Below is the Fake News

Veteran politician Vernon Mwanga has observed that Zambia will still be in the hands of the PF even beyond 2021 and that it is senseless to think people will vote the PF out of power because the opposition have failed to show seriousness.

A week ago, ADD president Mr Charles Milupi disclosed that the opposition alliance which he chairs is facing problems because of internal fights about who should lead it.

And now, Mr Mwaanga says there is currently no opposition political party that has shown the green lights and capacity to dislodge the Patriotic Front.

“Opposition political parties have failed to organise themselves and deliver the manifesto to the people of Zambia,” he has said. “The opposition Alliance has no potential to remove PF from power. The message is not enough, they have failed to convince the voters.”

He observed that selfishness will cost the opposition Alliance.