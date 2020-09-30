Copperbelt Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe has urged local authorities to be firm and follow procedures when allocating land to avoid illegal constructions that result in the demolition of structures.

Mr. Nundwe says it is costing the government a lot of money to compensate victims over situations that can be avoided by councils following the right procedures when allocating land.

He said the government does not take pleasure in seeing people’s structures demolished when councils are there to prevent such situations.

ZANIS reports the Ps was speaking today when he addressed Town Clerks and Directors of Finance from the 10 districts on the Copperbelt.

He said councils in the province should improve in the manner they are managing their operations.

“There has to be prudence, proper accountability in the manner your run councils, not only accounting for funds but attitude of workers so that you avoid deficiencies,” Mr Nundwe advised.

Mr Nundwe implored Directors of Finance to ensure utmost accountability in the use of public funds and follow the 2018 financial regulations ACT to the later to avoid unnecessary audit queries.

He further urged Town Clerks to maintain a profound relationship with Mayors and District Commissioners in their respective districts so that they deliver development to the people

“The President wants councils to work in clusters to achieve more and not as independent counsels because the agenda is to achieve development. Good relationships will be built from team work,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the PS reminded councils to work towards controlling smuggling which is rampart in border areas to ensure national food security.

Mr Nundwe also called on all councils to clean up all debris before the rainy season as way of preventing out breaks of water diseases in the province

“As a province we don’t want to record any case of Typhoid or Cholera, it becomes expensive to treat people in hospitals when you can prevent that,” he said.

And Ndola Town Clerk, Cosmas Chalusa called on the provincial administration to help councils with reports on challenges from residents in order to improve service delivery.