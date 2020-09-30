City of Lusaka on Wednesday maintained their perfect run in the National Division 1 play-offs following a 2-0 win over Central Province champions Blessing FC at Lilayi Grounds in Lusaka.

Striker Harry Milanzi Jr and Stephanie Phiri scored the goals for “Ya Moto” in this Group A match.

City have amassed six points after starting their Group A campaign with a 2-0 win over Malalo Police on Tuesday.

In the other Group A match, Malalo Police overcame Livingstone Pirates 3-1 on post matches following a goalless draw in regulation time on the day Petauke United were on bye.

Pirates and Malalo are also on six points each with Petauke United and Blessings sitting on three and zero points respectively.

In Group B, Konkola Blades bounced back to the top after beating Luena Buffaloes 1-0 at Miller Grounds on Wednesday afternoon while Trident FC humbled Kashikishi Warriors 2-0.

Kashikishi were unbeaten prior to this match.

Konkola and Kashikishi are now joined top of the group with six points apiece while Trident and Real Nakonde sits on three and zero points respectively.

Playoffs are being played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in each group winning promotion to the National Division ahead of the 2020/21 season.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE PLAYOFFS

Wednesday Results

GROUP A

Livingstone Pirates (1) 0-0 (3) Malalo Police

City of Lusaka 2-0 Blessings FC

GROUP B

Kashikishi Warriors 0-2 Trident

Luena Buffaloes 0-1 Konkola Blades

Thursday Fixtures

Police College Ground

13:00 City of Lusaka Vs Petauke United

15:00 Malalo Police Vs Blessings FC

Miller Ground

13:00 Konkola Blades Vs Real Nakonde

15:00 Trident Vs Luena Buffaloes