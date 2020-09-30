9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government to demolish structures built on strategic land-Charles Banda

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
Headlines Government to demolish structures built on strategic land-Charles Banda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Government has cautioned local authorities in the country against permitting an unnecessary change of land use from play parks or open spaces to any other use.

Minister of Local Government, Charles Banda says his office has continued to receive applications from people intending to change land use designated for play parks and recreation facilities for personal gains, despite the 2018 circular on change of land use for parks or open spaces still in effect.

Dr Banda was speaking in Lusaka today, when he visited some selected parks and open spaces located in different parts of the city where he discovered that houses and other buildings have been erected on the land meant for recreation.

Dr Banda lamented that in spite of the important role that these facilities play in creating a conducive urban environment, all the parks and open spaces in the country are either in bad state or some people have changed the use of the land to other activities.

The Minister has since directed the Lusaka Local Authority to demolish such structures, adding that they were built without following the right procedures of land acquisition.

“I would like to state that we will not tolerate and allow the change of land use that is meant for play parks and open spaces for other personal gains such as residential and commercial by unruly individuals, I also want to note that the 2018 circular on change of land use for parks or open spaces is not permitted,” he said.

Dr Banda also explained that all the councils or planning authorities were advised not to allow or facilitate the development of open spaces and parks for any other purpose than recreation.

He further warned officers from Local Authorities countrywide to desist from such activities, adding that action will be taken against any council official who will be found wanting.

“I, therefore, wish to strongly reiterate the content of that circular and further warn that appropriate sanctions will be meted against any officer or local authority found wanting, ”he noted.

And Sports In- Action, an Organisation running one of the play parks in Kabwata township has pledged to continue supplementing government efforts in building a generation of responsible young people through the use of recreation facilities.

Sport in Action Executive Director Frank Muchindu noted that this is because lack of proper recreation facilities is one of the major causes of delinquent behaviour among the youths.

“Minister as you know very well that Kabwata is surrounded by bars, therefore, the temptation by young people to engage in illicit activities is very high, hence putting up safe spaces like this play is very important in creating a Zambia of responsible people,” said Mr. Muchindu.

Previous articleZambia seeks restructure deal with creditors within six months
Next articleCopperbelt PS urges Councils urged to adhere to land allocation procedures

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Copperbelt PS urges Councils urged to adhere to land allocation procedures

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe has urged local authorities to be firm and follow procedures when allocating land...
Read more
Headlines

Government to demolish structures built on strategic land-Charles Banda

Chief Editor - 2
The Government has cautioned local authorities in the country against permitting an unnecessary change of land use from play parks or open spaces to...
Read more
Economy

Zambia seeks restructure deal with creditors within six months

Chief Editor - 7
Zambia, the first African nation to seek debt relief from Eurobond holders since the onset of the pandemic, aims to reach a restructuring deal...
Read more
Economy

IDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited

Chief Editor - 15
The Industrial Development Corporation says it will secure $1bn to invest in rolling stock and infrastructure that will modernise Zambia Railways Limited. Group CEO Mr...
Read more
Columns

2021 National Budget does not Adequately Confront the Debt Crisis

Chief Editor - 5
The Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented to parliament the highly anticipated 2021 National Budget on 28th September 2020 under the theme “Stimulate...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We are 18.5 billion dollars in debt, our debt to GDP position is 104%-Finance Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has revealed that Zambia’s total indebtedness now stands at $18.5billion. This is inclusive of continent liabilities and debt owed by State...
Read more

IMF says it’s Keen to Support Zambia, but the Country has Complex Debt Profile

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
The International Monetary Fund says discussions with the Zambian government on how to support the country will take some time due to the complex...
Read more

Scores of Lusaka Residents Show Solidarity to Nevers Mumba as he appears before Zambia Police

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Scores of Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) members and residents of Lusaka today stormed Zambia Police Headquarters to show solidarity to...
Read more

I have not directed ECZ to Introduce Electronic Voting and Disadvantage the Opposition-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
President Edgar Lungu, has noted with concern insinuations from some quarters of society that he has directed the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.