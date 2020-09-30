The Government has cautioned local authorities in the country against permitting an unnecessary change of land use from play parks or open spaces to any other use.

Minister of Local Government, Charles Banda says his office has continued to receive applications from people intending to change land use designated for play parks and recreation facilities for personal gains, despite the 2018 circular on change of land use for parks or open spaces still in effect.

Dr Banda was speaking in Lusaka today, when he visited some selected parks and open spaces located in different parts of the city where he discovered that houses and other buildings have been erected on the land meant for recreation.

Dr Banda lamented that in spite of the important role that these facilities play in creating a conducive urban environment, all the parks and open spaces in the country are either in bad state or some people have changed the use of the land to other activities.

The Minister has since directed the Lusaka Local Authority to demolish such structures, adding that they were built without following the right procedures of land acquisition.

“I would like to state that we will not tolerate and allow the change of land use that is meant for play parks and open spaces for other personal gains such as residential and commercial by unruly individuals, I also want to note that the 2018 circular on change of land use for parks or open spaces is not permitted,” he said.

Dr Banda also explained that all the councils or planning authorities were advised not to allow or facilitate the development of open spaces and parks for any other purpose than recreation.

He further warned officers from Local Authorities countrywide to desist from such activities, adding that action will be taken against any council official who will be found wanting.

“I, therefore, wish to strongly reiterate the content of that circular and further warn that appropriate sanctions will be meted against any officer or local authority found wanting, ”he noted.

And Sports In- Action, an Organisation running one of the play parks in Kabwata township has pledged to continue supplementing government efforts in building a generation of responsible young people through the use of recreation facilities.

Sport in Action Executive Director Frank Muchindu noted that this is because lack of proper recreation facilities is one of the major causes of delinquent behaviour among the youths.

“Minister as you know very well that Kabwata is surrounded by bars, therefore, the temptation by young people to engage in illicit activities is very high, hence putting up safe spaces like this play is very important in creating a Zambia of responsible people,” said Mr. Muchindu.