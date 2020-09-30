9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

IDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Economy IDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Industrial Development Corporation says it will secure $1bn to invest in rolling stock and infrastructure that will modernise Zambia Railways Limited.

Group CEO Mr Mateyo Kaluba says negotiations are currently ongoing with development financiers and are expected to conclude before the end of the year.

He said the funds will be invested in rolling stock and new infrastructure such as upgrading of the rail tracks which will enable trains move at a desired speed of 80km per hour for freight trains and 120km per hour for passenger trains.

Mr Kaluba was confident that the new Board will play a role in transforming Zambia Railways to profitability and into a transnational hub in the SADC region.

He further assured the Board of IDC’s full support as shareholder.

Mr Kaluba said this during the inauguration of the ZRL board of directors yesterday.

And ZRL board chairperson, Dr Evans Chabala said his board is ready to provide entrepreneurial leadership to turn around the fortunes of ZRL.

The Board members are: Dr Evans Chabala (chairperson), Ms Christabel Reinke (vice – chairperson), Mr Abel Ng’andu, Mr Stanley Mwanguku, Mr Muchindu Kasongola, Mr Stephen Mbewe and Mr Christopher Musonda (ZRL CEO).

Previous article2021 National Budget does not Adequately Confront the Debt Crisis

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

IDC to secure $1bn to invest in Zambia Railways Limited

The Industrial Development Corporation says it will secure $1bn to invest in rolling stock and infrastructure that will modernise...
Read more
Columns

2021 National Budget does not Adequately Confront the Debt Crisis

Chief Editor - 3
The Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented to parliament the highly anticipated 2021 National Budget on 28th September 2020 under the theme “Stimulate...
Read more
General News

Education partners to power, digitalize laboratories in rural schools

Chief Editor - 2
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba says his Ministry, working with Extra Inch Technologies will construct 64 solar and...
Read more
Economy

Livestock sector catalyst to ending poverty – Professor Luo

Chief Editor - 2
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the livestock sector in the country has potential to end poverty among rural farmers. And Prof Luo has...
Read more
General News

CBU introduces undergraduate training in Tourism and Hospitality studies

Chief Editor - 3
The Copperbelt University (CBU) has introduced an undergraduate training programme in Tourism and Hospitality in a bid to contribute to the improvement of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Livestock sector catalyst to ending poverty – Professor Luo

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the livestock sector in the country has potential to end poverty among rural farmers. And Prof Luo has...
Read more

IDC appoints a new Zambia Railways Board

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed new Board of Directors for Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL). Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, IDC Group...
Read more

Zambia receives donation of 2,000 metric tonnes of Norwegian fertilizer

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Government has lauded YARA International a Norwegian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for donating 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to the Ministry of Agriculture. And Minister of...
Read more

Copperbelt Minister calls on authorities to safe guard lives at Luanshya dump site

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has urged authorities in Luanshya District to quickly put in place safety measures at the mine dumpsite to save people’s...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.