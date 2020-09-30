The Patriotic Front party in Ndola district has appealed to the electorates in the country to take the ongoing online voter pre – registration exercise seriously.

PF District Party Chairperson Benjamin Chitondo has advised electorates not to entertain propaganda being peddled by sections of society who are criticizing the exercise.

Speaking in an interview today, Mr Chitondo said the move by the electoral body should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians as it gives an opportunity for eligible voters to express their voice democratically in an election.

Mr Chitondo added that the system introduced will also provide a large representation of eligible voters to cast their votes.

“It must be understood that for democracy to function properly in a nation, all eligible voters must be given opportunity to vote. And this can be attained if the elections are free, fair and accessible.

Which means, the implementation of the online pre – registration provides opportunity for Zambians to register from any part of the country as long as they have access to internet,” he said.

Mr Chitondo further stressed that barriers to registration to vote must be eliminated as the country risked not capturing newly registered voters.

Meanwhile, Mr Chitondo has also urged members of the public left out in the just ended phase one mobile national registration card (NRC) exercise to visit their nearest district registration offices.

Mr Chitondo stressed that eligible voters and first time voters must acquire NRC’s if they are to participate in the fourth coming general elections.

ECZ launched the online voter pre-registration exercise which is expected to run from September 21 to November 6, 2020.

The online pre-registration will allow eligible citizens to submit their details online and later physically visit mobile registration centres to complete the process.