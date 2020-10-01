Accountant General Kennedy Musonda has cautioned accounting officers against leaking information to the public that come in their possession.

Mr Musonda said accounting officers are privy to a lot of information that sometimes finds its way to the public, especially through social media.

He cautioned officers against abusing social media, especially ahead of the 2021 general elections, adding that any officer found wanting will be disciplined.

“As accounting officers, you are privy to a lot of information that any other person is not privy to, but that does not mean that you have to be giving out information, any information that comes to you by virtue of your position is for employment. You are paid for it,” Mr Musonda said.

Speaking in Solwezi yesterday during a meeting with accounting staff from all the 11 districts in North-Western Province, Mr Musonda said leaking of information is a serious and punishable offence according to the conditions of service of the public service.

“The only person allowed to give out financial related information is your controlling officer here, controller of internal audits, my office, secretary to treasury and auditor general, the rest of you, do not try to become a hero by giving out information that has come to you by virtue of your employment,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Mr Musonda expressed concern over the increasing number of audit queries in the auditor general’s report which he said was as a result of not following internal audit controls.

Mr Musonda said the lack of adherence to internal audit controls and the public financial management act has contributed to the number of audit queries rising.

“I have noted with concern that audit queries keep going up in the Auditor General’s report because of not complying with internal audit controls. Work with internal auditors, they are not your enemies, to avoid making mistakes that will attract audit queries,” Mr Musonda said.

He advised accounting staff to acquaint themselves with the available regulations in order to offer proper guidance to controlling officers when handling financial matters.

Speaking at the same meeting, North Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela said he expects accounting staff to play a key role in ensuring prudent utilization of resources in accordance with the public financial management act.

“I do not want to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in 2021 and start answering audit queries because of your negligence, I will not hesitate to charge you,” Mr Mangimela said.

He commended the office of the Accountant General for interacting with accounting staff in the province to ensure improved performance.

The Accountant General is in the province on an orientation tour to appreciate the financial management challenges that accounting staff are facing in implementing financial regulations.