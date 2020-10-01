International football resumes in Africa next week after a seven-month Covid-19 lockdown.

We track what our 2021 AFCON and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier opponents have planned for October’s friendly week before the continent resumes competitive action in November.



=ZIMBABWE

Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers opponents Zimbabwe will visit Malawi to play a friendly on October 11 in Blantyre.

It is the only friendly so far confirmed by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

=ALGERIA

Group H qualifiers opponents Algeria have two huge dates this month starting with Nigeria on October 9 in Austria.

The African champions will later fly to the Netherlands on October 13 to play Mexico.

=TUNISIA

2022 World Cup Group B qualifiers opponents Tunisia have lined-up two friendlies.

The 2004 African champions will host Sudan in Tunis on October 9 before flying to Austria to play Nigeria on October 13.



=BOTSWANA

According to media sources in Gaborone, The Zebras, who will play Zambia in back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifier dates next month, have not yet announced their October international friendly dates program