Chipolopolo 2021 AFCON/2022 WC Opponents Watch

International football resumes in Africa next week after a seven-month Covid-19 lockdown.
We track what our 2021 AFCON and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier opponents have planned for October’s friendly week before the continent resumes competitive action in November.


=ZIMBABWE
Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers opponents Zimbabwe will visit Malawi to play a friendly on October 11 in Blantyre.
It is the only friendly so far confirmed by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

=ALGERIA
Group H qualifiers opponents Algeria have two huge dates this month starting with Nigeria on October 9 in Austria.
The African champions will later fly to the Netherlands on October 13 to play Mexico.

=TUNISIA
2022 World Cup Group B qualifiers opponents Tunisia have lined-up two friendlies.
The 2004 African champions will host Sudan in Tunis on October 9 before flying to Austria to play Nigeria on October 13.


=BOTSWANA
According to media sources in Gaborone, The Zebras, who will play Zambia in back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifier dates next month, have not yet announced their October international friendly dates program

