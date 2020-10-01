9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Feature Politics
ECZ to Operate Independently: I hope it has nothing to do with Dr. Mumba's rigging allegation

The news that President Edgar Lungu will ensure that ECZ operates independently from any political interference is being received with praise by some people. I hope it has nothing to do with Dr. Mumba’s allegation.

It has come when Dr. Mumba rigging allegation is a hot topic hence make President Lungu sound like he is referring to it. Like the President is trying to say Dr. Mumba is interfering with EZC operations.

I have read Dr. Mumba’s article on Lusaka Times. Not once but several times. It is a simple and detailed article, in Zambian English. Very easy to follow and understand. There is no complicated sentence, word, or paragraph for Dr. Mumba to explain before the “ECZ jury”.

Even if there were, when did the Electoral Commission of Zambia become an investigation agency of Zambia?

Is the Electoral Commission of Zambia free from criticism?

These are the questions that remain unanswered and maybe haunting may Zambians. They have been haunting me ever since I heard that ECZ has ordered a meeting with Dr. Mumba over the rigging allegation.

What does ECZ want to discuss with the New Hope Movement for Multi-Party Democracy President Dr. Nevers Mumba on Lukashya bye-election rigging allegation that Zambians should not hear?

I hope it is not about intimidation; warning and threats. In a democracy society every citizen has the right to express his concern over anything.

There is no doubt like any other organization, group, or individual, the Electoral Commission of Zambia strive for improvement.

Dr. Mumba’s critique should not be taken as a threat. If anything, the best the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) could do is to allow space for more criticism. It is the easiest way for shortcomings discovery. Unless a shortcoming is discovered, one can’t improve.

It appears up to now, the ECZ has not discovered any shortcomings. A few months ago, in my article “235 Constituencies Before 2021 Election is a Political Scam” I criticized EZC of leaning towards PF government interests. It seems nothing has changed.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia continues to serve the interest of the PF government. The coordination between the PF and ECZ on Dr. Mumba rigging allegation speaks it all. How does one explain PF Deputy Secretary-General, Mumbi Phiri threat to take Dr. Mumba to court and later on ECZ trying to take a court role!

I invite the PF or ECZ to explain.

By Venus N Msyani,
Concerned Citizen

Loading...
