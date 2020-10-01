9.5 C
Rural News
It's not illegal for pupils to obtain NRCs, Chinsali DC explains

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chinsali District Commissioner Mary Chifuna says it’s not illegal for pupils to obtain green National Registration Cards (NRCs) as long as they meet the required age.

Ms Chifuna said the act is not wrong because all pupils who obtain the document have consent from parents through submission of details.

Ms Chifuna was responding to concerns raised by callers during a live radio program on Muchinga FM called hot issues.

Some callers questioned that it was not right for school going children to be represented by people who are not their parents to obtain an NRC.

Ms Chifuna explained that parents should not worry about their children obtaining NRCs while they are in schools adding that the idea is being done in good faith.

She also called on some citizens to be factual and engage authorities before publicising any information especially on the current mobile issuance exercise of NRCs and the forthcoming voter registration which will commencing soon.

And Kenneth Kaunda Secondary School head teacher, Kanyimbo kabise disclosed that so far 80 pupils from the school have obtain NRCs during the mobile exercise which was conducted at Lubwa School recently.

The DC also called on other stakeholders to join hands with government through publicity so that every citizen get an NRC.

“It is every Zambians right to obtain an NRC for them to prove that they are bonafide Zambians,” said Ms Chifuna.

She expressed worry that it will be challenging to reach the set target in Chinsali as many people who live on the river banks of Chambeshi River have migrated on to the other side of the river for fishing and rice cultivation which has made it difficult to reach them.

And a check by ZANIS in the areas where the NRC mobile issuance exercise is taking place in Chinsali District, the response of people obtaining NRCs is overwhelming.

At District Registration offices, more than 100 people were found being attended to and given NRCs.

Previous articlePresident Lungu to setup Commission of Inquiry into the Privatisation process

