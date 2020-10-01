9.5 C
Vice President Inonge Wina Expected on the Copperbelt Province for a two -day working visit

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina
Vice President Inonge Wina

Vice President, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt Province for a two -day working visit.

Provincial Permanent Secretary (PS), Bright Nundwe says Mrs Wina is expected to arrive in the area at South Down Airport in Kalulushi district.

Mr Nundwe said the Vice President will on Saturday morning check on the welfare of the Kitwe flood victims accommodated at Helen Kaunda School grounds.

He said Mrs Wina will also visit families whose houses were demolished by Mopani Copper Mines in Luyando Community.

“The Vice president will visit the flood victims and make provisions of relief food before checking on the designated site in Mufuchani area where they will be relocated,” Mr Nundwe said.

Mr Nundwe further said Mrs Wina will later in the afternoon have interactive meetings with the Mines Workers Union of Zambia, ex-miners, marketeers, Taxis and bus operators.

He added that Mrs Wina will on Sunday attend a church service in Kitwe before departure for Lusaka.

“I urge all senior government officers to welcome the Vice president to the province. She makes our work lighter whenever she comes to the province,” he said.

