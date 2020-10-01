Zambia Athletics has announced that it has nullified the recent Copperbelt Area Board elections that ushered into office the Andson Katongo led executive committee.

Other executive committee members elected are vice chairman Nathan Nyirongo, Treasurer Jane Tembo, Secretary Mulenga Chipoma and his vice Peggy Mutuna while committee members are Felix Mbuye, Zachariah Kumwenda, Judy Mutupa and Felix Kapembwa.

In a letter addressed to Secretary elect- Chipoma, ZAA General Secretary Davison Mung’ambata alleged that the elections held at Kitwe College of Education were not free and fair.

“We received the report from the presiding officer that the elections were held in a toxic and intimidating environment. The presiding officer was also ridiculed, demeaned and referred to as ‘Mwankole’,” Mung’ambata wrote.

“Furthermore, the elected chairman had just undergone a disciplinary hearing and was awaiting the verdict of which the report has now been received and awaits the final determination by the ZA Executive.”

“In view of the above, I wish to inform you that ZA does not recognise the results of the said elections and has nullified them. Meanwhile ZA will continue to recognise the Botain Mulendema as the chairman and Jeddah Phiri as the Secretary of the Copperbelt athletics until fresh elections are held,” Mung’ambata wrote.

The mandate for the Mulendema led executive committee expired earlier in March 2020.

However, the Katongo led executive has appealed the election nullification while copying the appeal to the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Council of Zambia.

Secretary Mulenga said: “We have sent the appeal to ZA. The elections were free and fair so we are surprised that ZA is talking about nullification. Why did the presiding officer allow the elections to go ahead if the environment was toxic?”