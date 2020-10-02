Konkola Blades and City of Lusaka have won promotion to the FAZ National Division One after winning their respective group games on Thursday to amass nine points each.

Konkola thumped Real Nakonde 2-0 in their final Group B match of the playoffs while City overcame Petauke United 2-1 in Group A encounter.

Strikers Harry Milanzi Jr and Francis Banda scored for Ya Moto who have a game to spare against Livingstone Pirates on Friday afternoon.

City have opened a three point lead in Group A with Pirates standing in second place with six points while Petauke United, Blessings and Malalo Police are on three points each.

In Group B, Konkola are three points above second placed Kashikishi and Luena Buffaloes who sits on six points each.

Trident and Real Nakonde have three and zero points respectively.

Playoffs are being played on a round robin basis with the top two teams in each group winning promotion to the National Division ahead of the 2020/21 season.

FRIDAY

02-10-20

Police College Grounds

13:00 Blessings FC Vs Petauke United

15:00 Livingstone Pirates Vs City of Lusaka

Miller Grounds

13:00 Luena Buffaloes Vs Kashikishi Warriors

15:00 Real Nakonde Vs Trident