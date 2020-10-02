9.5 C
Collection of Revenue by councils on behalf Zambia Revenue Authority welcomed

By Chief Editor
Economy Collection of Revenue by councils on behalf Zambia Revenue Authority welcomed
A land Rights activists in Kitwe has welcomed the initiative by the government to allow councils across the country to be collecting certain taxes on behalf of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Archie Mulunda said the move will enhance revenue collection which the country is currently in dire need of as councils are present all over the country.

He however urged government to ensure that councils do not delay in remitting the money to ZRA after collecting it.

“The Local authorities were in past engaged by some water utility companies to collect revenue on their behalf but some councils failed to remit the revenue collected and up to now some water utility companies are still owed by councils, so chances of revenue deviation should be curbed if this plan is to be successful,” Mr. Mulunda said.

He noted that ZRA can also opt to increase its work force and spread its presence across the country and continue collecting the revenue to avoid the risk that might arise if councils are engaged.

Mr. Mulunda further cautioned that the failure by councils to manage issues of land a location as agents of the Ministry of Lands is a clear testimony that the council might have challenges in carrying out the task of collecting revenue on behalf of ZRA.

But the Kitwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Emmanuel Mbambiko said the councils have the capacity to collect the revenue provided they are capacitated in terms of personnel training and being equipped with working tools and the appropriate software system which ZRA is operating on.

“ZRA works on a special software and if the councils can be equipped with this software and provided with a reliable network and other working tools, the plan can work very well,” Mr. Mbambiko said.

Mr. Mbambiko who is also a chartered accountant said the proposed plan has worked in the as councils used to collect some categories of revenue that is now being collected by the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Recently, the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Finance signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will allow Local Authorities collect some revenue on behalf of ZRA.

This is aimed at enhancing revenue collection as councils are present in areas where ZRA has no offices.

Previous articleKalulushi councillors suspended for using abusive language during the full council meeting

