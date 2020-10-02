The nonsense and sheer opportunism we entertain in this country is mind baffling. No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on earth, amidst plenty natural resources.

All the major newspapers today have, on their front pages, faint calls for the Commission Of Inquiry on privatization. If you didn’t know better, you would think these are genuine calls to get answers. Alas, it’s nothing but petty opportunism and playing politics to fix HH.

We don’t seem to learn in this country. We have been here before with this PF government. The PF Government have always used Commissions of Inquiry for politics, at a great cost to the country.

When President Sata assumed office, he appointed many useless Commissions of Inquiry, whose reports and recommendations were either ignored or not implemented.

Rodger Chongwe Commission of Inquiry on the Barotse Riots. More than K5.5 million was wasted on this COI, yet, when the findings were presented to President Sata, he simply rubbished the findings of the report and that was the end of the story. Oil Procurement Commission of Inquiry. K4.7 million was spent on this COI for oil procurement whose findings have not even been released to the public up to today. Sale of ZAMTEL to Lapgreen Commission of Inquiry. This was a comical one. I attended the hearings at Mulungushi Conference Centre. Most of the witnesses who came had nothing really to say, apart from making political insinuations and statements. It was such a waste of resources and time. K2.3 million was spent on this useless Zamtel inquiry whose findings have never been released. ZANACO Commission of Inquiry to probe the sale of ZANACO to Rabobank of the Netherlands. Another waste and quickly forgotten. There was really nothing that warranted a COI, it was more to do with playing to the gallery. Commission of Inquiry into the Procurement of Scanners at Zambia Revenue Authority. Another useless and comical COI. When Commission chairperson Kingsley Chanda wanted to handover the report to the President, Mr. Sata said, “this report is a joke and you Mr Chikwanda next time don’t bring useless people like this Chanda to me.” That was the end of that COI despite huge sums of money spent on it. In fact, the same scanners and the company contracted to run them on behalf of ZRA got their contract back and continued. NAPSA Commission of Inquiry constituted to investigate the purchase of a farm in Lusaka and the financing of the Zambia National Building Society Central Arcades project by the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA). Another useless politically motivated COI where taxpayers money went down the drain. President Sata refused to accept the report because Commission Chairperson, Sebastian Zulu who was also Justice Minister failed to show up and instead delegated his vice Ngosa Simbyakula, to present the report. President Lungu set up a commission of inquiry into political violence and voting pattern. The commission spent huge somes of money by going to all corners of Zambia collecting information. The report was compiled and presented to President Lungu last year, but nothing has been done with the recommendations. The report is just gathering dust.

All these Commissions of Inquiry have produced nothing, apart from reckless expenditure. It’s diabolical to continue on this path in the midst of a poorly performing economy just to fix a political opponent.

Pensioners are still waiting for their money, funding to institutions such as schools and universities is erratic, the vulnerable on cash transfer are not recieving their cash on time, salaries are never paid on time for some government institutions, but President Lungu and his PF government want to waste time and resources on a Commission of inquiry whose outcome will be nothing but waste.

Upset Zambian