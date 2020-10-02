Green Buffaloes record the first win of the Napsa Six-Club Pre-Season tournament that kicked-off at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

Buffaloes beat 2020/2021 CAF Champions League envoys Forest Rangers 2-0 on day one of the tournament that ends on October 5.

Second half goals from Martin Phiri and Youremember Banda in the 75th and 85th minutes respectively gave Buffaloes top place in Group A.

In Group B, hosts Napsa were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted Indeni.

Napsa rallied to secure the point after veteran striker Graven Chitalu had put Indeni ahead in the 28th minute.

New boy Timothy Otieno equalized on the hour mark for Napsa.

Day Two, Saturday will see Forest Rangers play Green Eagles at lunchtime in the latter’s opening Group A match.

Zanaco will also enter the fray against Napsa in the late kickoff of their Group B Lusaka derby match.