9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 2, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GBFC Beat Forest in Napsa Pre-Season Tournament

By sports
39 views
0
Sports GBFC Beat Forest in Napsa Pre-Season Tournament
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes record the first win of the Napsa Six-Club Pre-Season tournament that kicked-off at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

Buffaloes beat 2020/2021 CAF Champions League envoys Forest Rangers 2-0 on day one of the tournament that ends on October 5.

Second half goals from Martin Phiri and Youremember Banda in the 75th and 85th minutes respectively gave Buffaloes top place in Group A.

In Group B, hosts Napsa were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted Indeni.

Napsa rallied to secure the point after veteran striker Graven Chitalu had put Indeni ahead in the 28th minute.

New boy Timothy Otieno equalized on the hour mark for Napsa.

Day Two, Saturday will see Forest Rangers play Green Eagles at lunchtime in the latter’s opening Group A match.

Zanaco will also enter the fray against Napsa in the late kickoff of their Group B Lusaka derby match.

Previous articleThe Modernization of Maina Soko Military Hospital in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GBFC Beat Forest in Napsa Pre-Season Tournament

Green Buffaloes record the first win of the Napsa Six-Club Pre-Season tournament that kicked-off at National Heroes Stadium in...
Read more
Photo Gallery

The Modernization of Maina Soko Military Hospital in Pictures

Chief Editor - 1
Read more
Feature Politics

Commission of inquiry on Privatisation- No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on Earth!

editor - 15
The nonsense and sheer opportunism we entertain in this country is mind baffling. No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on earth, amidst...
Read more
Headlines

The Privatization Petition is Not Targeted at an Individual-Vice President

Chief Editor - 29
VICE PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has told parliament that the petition on privatization submitted to President Edgar Lungu yesterday never mentioned any individual. Responding to...
Read more
Columns

Action Aid’s Reflection on the National Budget

Chief Editor - 3
By Nalucha Nganga Ziba, Country Director, ActionAid Zambia 2021 NATIONAL BUDGET REFLECTIONS ActionAid Zambia has observed that the 2021 is not realistic and lacks bold...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Blades and City Seal National Division 1 Promotion

Feature Sports sports - 1
Konkola Blades and City of Lusaka have won promotion to the FAZ National Division One after winning their respective group games on Thursday to...
Read more

Zambia Athletics Quashes Newly-Elected Copperbelt Board

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zambia Athletics has announced that it has nullified the recent Copperbelt Area Board elections that ushered into office the Andson Katongo led executive committee. Other...
Read more

Chipolopolo 2021 AFCON/2022 WC Opponents Watch

Feature Sports sports - 0
International football resumes in Africa next week after a seven-month Covid-19 lockdown. We track what our 2021 AFCON and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier opponents...
Read more

Patson Brace Sends Salzburg to UEFA Champions League Group Stage

Feature Sports sports - 2
Patson Daka propelled RB Salzburg to their second successive UEFA Champions League group stage appearance following Wednesday night’s playoff victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.