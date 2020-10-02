VICE PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has told parliament that the petition on privatization submitted to President Edgar Lungu yesterday never mentioned any individual.

Responding to the United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament (MP) Chikankata MP Kabwe Mwiinga who announced that UPND will soon demonstrate in solidarity with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema over the petition in Parliament today during the Vice President’s Question Time, Mrs. Wina said privatization was undertaken by various institutions and individuals and wondered why the opposition UPND has started mentioning its leader when he was not the only one involved.

Ms Wina said that when crimes are committed, there is no time frame for action on perpetrators. Mrs. Wina said privatization is a serious matter that has changed the landscape of the economy of Zambia.

The Vice President said Zambia now has children on the street and many people died without being compensated.

The Vice President emphasized that people are still aggrieved as they want to find a comprehensive conclusion of the matter.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina has said that the allegations against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) are meant to prepare the minds of Zambians for an imminent loss by the opposition in 2021.

Mrs. Wina said that it is challenging to note that institutions such as ECZ are being weakened for political expediency.

Mrs. Wina called for the safeguarding of institutions that are created to champion democracy.

The Vice President was responding to PF Chitambo MP Chanda Mutale during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament today.

Honorable Mutale wanted to know why the Opposition is maligning ECZ accusing it of rigging next year’s general elections.