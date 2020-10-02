9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 2, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The Privatization Petition is Not Targeted at an Individual-Vice President

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines The Privatization Petition is Not Targeted at an Individual-Vice President
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

VICE PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has told parliament that the petition on privatization submitted to President Edgar Lungu yesterday never mentioned any individual.

Responding to the United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament (MP) Chikankata MP Kabwe Mwiinga who announced that UPND will soon demonstrate in solidarity with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema over the petition in Parliament today during the Vice President’s Question Time, Mrs. Wina said privatization was undertaken by various institutions and individuals and wondered why the opposition UPND has started mentioning its leader when he was not the only one involved.

Ms Wina said that when crimes are committed, there is no time frame for action on perpetrators. Mrs. Wina said privatization is a serious matter that has changed the landscape of the economy of Zambia.

The Vice President said Zambia now has children on the street and many people died without being compensated.

The Vice President emphasized that people are still aggrieved as they want to find a comprehensive conclusion of the matter.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina has said that the allegations against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) are meant to prepare the minds of Zambians for an imminent loss by the opposition in 2021.

Mrs. Wina said that it is challenging to note that institutions such as ECZ are being weakened for political expediency.

Mrs. Wina called for the safeguarding of institutions that are created to champion democracy.

The Vice President was responding to PF Chitambo MP Chanda Mutale during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament today.

Honorable Mutale wanted to know why the Opposition is maligning ECZ accusing it of rigging next year’s general elections.

Previous articleAction Aid’s Reflection on the National Budget

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The Privatization Petition is Not Targeted at an Individual-Vice President

VICE PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has told parliament that the petition on privatization submitted to President Edgar Lungu yesterday...
Read more
Columns

Action Aid’s Reflection on the National Budget

Chief Editor - 0
By Nalucha Nganga Ziba, Country Director, ActionAid Zambia 2021 NATIONAL BUDGET REFLECTIONS ActionAid Zambia has observed that the 2021 is not realistic and lacks bold...
Read more
Entertainment News

Google x PRX announces Leading Ladies Zambia as part of their Google Podcast Creator Program

staff - 0
Google Podcasts x PRX on Wednesday 30th made the global announcement that Leading Ladies Zambia podcast would be part of a group of 20...
Read more
Feature Sports

Blades and City Seal National Division 1 Promotion

sports - 0
Konkola Blades and City of Lusaka have won promotion to the FAZ National Division One after winning their respective group games on Thursday to...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

editor - 14
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The “Owner” of the mysterious 48 Houses is not My Nephew- Dr Musokotwane

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
UPND Chairperson for Economics and Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is malicious to insinuate that the purported owner of the 48 Houses is...
Read more

President Lungu to setup Commission of Inquiry into the Privatisation process

Headlines Chief Editor - 58
President Edgar Lungu has assured that a Commission of Inquiry will be set up to look into the Privatisation process in order for the...
Read more

Charles Banda Suspends Kalumbila Town Council for Inviting the Opposition to Inspect Government projects

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
The Minister of local government Hon. Charles Banda has suspended the Kalumbila town council for inviting the opposition to inspect government projects and taking...
Read more

Zambia royalty spat halts $2 billion of copper mine projects( updated)

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Copper miners in Zambia have halted $2 billion of planned investments because a royalty tax introduced last year makes the projects unviable, according to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.