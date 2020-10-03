9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 3, 2020
Disabled boy brutally murdered in Kasama

By Chief Editor
A 10 year physically challenged boy of Mulenga Hills in Senior Chief Mwamba has been brutally murdered in Kasama district in Northern Province.

Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene who confirmed the sad development to ZANIS yesteray, named the deceased as Author Chilongo.

Commissioner Mweene said the body of the juvenile was found dumped at Kasama golf course 100 meters away from home by passersby in the early hours of yesterday.

“The case was reported by Racheal Chilongo 52, grandmother to the late this morning,” Commissioner Mweene disclosed.

Mr. Mweene disclosed that a check at the crime scene revealed that the deceased who was found with blood in the mouth also sustained a broken scalp and bruised neck.

He said the motive behind the brutal killing is not yet established.

“Four people whose names have been withheld, have since been picked up to help police with investigations,” Commissioner Mweene said.

The Police command also said a postmortem has since been conducted and police are waiting for a report from the doctor.

The body of the deceased juvenile has since been deposited in Kasama General Hospital Mortuary.

And Josephine Bwalya who was franked by other residents of Mulenga hills have described the incidence as barbaric.

Ms. Bwalya said the community is not only disturbed by the brutal killing of an innocent child but are now living in fear.

“My appeal to law enforces is to ensure that all culprits are arrested so that they can face the wrath of the law,” Bwalya noted.

