Saturday, October 3, 2020
Updated:

Evans Kangwa’s Academy Targets Super Division in 5 Years

Shamuel Soccer Academy president Vivian Sakala Kangwa wants to see her team compete in the FAZ Super Division within the next five years.

The Lusaka based academy owned by Russia based Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa has junior teams ranging from under-8 to 17 with the main team competing in the FAZ Division 1 Lusaka Province.

In an interview, Kangwa said her vision was to see Shamuel win promotion to the National Division 1 and later march to the top league.

She further expects Shamuel to produce players to feed various clubs and national teams.

“I was given Shamuel which I look at as a baby I must nurture. I will nurture Shamuel and ensure that it grows,” Kangwa said.

“My dream vision for Shamuel Soccer Academy, in three to five years time I will be glad if we can start participating let’s say in the Eden National League. Or if all goes well and the Lord makes the way for us even in the Premier League,” she said.

“We have all the material; we have all the capabilities for us to feature in the National League or the Premier League. That is where I would want to leave the team even if I was to leave my position,” she said.

Kangwa is enjoying the role she took up last July.

“This is an honour for me because we are bringing change to a male dominated sport. So far it has been going on very well because I am managing, leading a group of great men.”

She also called for the enhanced inclusion of women in sports.

“To other football clubs and organisations, let’s embrace women to come on board and work together. I wouldn’t want to be the only female president for a football club, it is nice for a day but if we have many women I think we would move Zambian football to greater heights.”

Shamuel is one of the well organised soccer academies in the country.

