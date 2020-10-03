9.5 C
Kashikishi Warriors Jubilant After National Division 1 Promotion

By sports
Kashikishi Warriors from Luapula are celebrating after winning promotion to the FAZ National Division 1 when they finished second in Group B of the playoffs concluded on Friday.

Kashikishi have secured promotion alongside Livingstone Pirates, Konkola Blades and City of Lusaka.

Kashikishi edged Luena Buffaloes 2-1 at Miller Grounds to finish Group B with nine points.

“I am now looking at winning promotion to the Premier League. That is our target,” said Kashikishi coach Matthew “Papa” Kamwashi.

Konkola Blades finished top of Group B with nine points due to better goal difference while Kashikishi were second followed by Trident, Luena and Real Nakonde in that order.

Meanwhile, Livingstone Pirates needed post-match penalties to overcome already promoted City of Lusaka 5-4 after a draw in regulation time.

A superior goal difference helped City to finish top of Group A even though Pirates had nine points as well.

Petauke United finished third with six points followed by Blessings and Malalo Police on three points each.

