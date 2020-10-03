Forest Rangers lost again while hosts Napsa Stars are still winless as the Six-Club Preseason tournament entered day two on Saturday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

In the lunchtime kickoff, Napsa blew away a 2-0 halftime time lead to finish 3-3 with Zanaco in their Lusaka derby clash.

The result came 24 hours after Napsa were held 1-1 by promoted Indeni in their opening Group B match.

Striker Bornwell Mwape struck a hattrick when he put Napsa into the break via a 13th minute penalty and added the second in the 22nd minute.

Zanaco, who were playing their first Group B match, hit back in the 50th minute through captain and striker Rogers Kola.

Mwape completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute but Moses Phiri cut the margin a minute later for this seasons CAF Confederation Cup representatives.

An Aaron Kabwe own-goal then ensured they shared the spoils as Napsa completed their group games on 2 points and will on Sunday wait for their classification in Monday’s final round playoffs.

Zanaco and Indeni, with a point each, now fight for top spot on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Green Eagles entered the fray with a 2-0 victory over fellow CAF envoys Forest Rangers.

The match came24 hours after CAF Champions League representatives Forest where beaten by the same margin by Green Buffaloes.

George Chaloba scored a brace for the CAF Confederation Cup reps in the 62nd and 81st minutes.

Eagles and Buffaloes are tied on 3 points heading into Sunday’s Group B leadership decider.