9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

Government Praises US for continued support towards Health Sector

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Health Government Praises US for continued support towards Health Sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has thanked the United States Government for the support they continue rendering to Zambia in tackling health issues the country is facing.

Dr Malama said the government through the Ministry of Health is delighted to have participated in the Back to School Covid-19 awareness event which had put Covid-19 at the center as children go back to school.

The PS said this yesterday in Lusaka at a COVID – 19 awareness event organized in partnership with USAID and the Ministry of General Education.

Dr Malama said it was pleasing that 90 percent of people had recovered from Covid-19 with only 332 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country.

“As you are aware, Zambia has been recording progress in the fight against Covid-19. In the last two weeks we have seen significant reduction in the positivity rate on a daily basis and it is commendable but people should not relax,” he said

He further added that the emphasis of the event was to remind everyone to abide by the Covid-19 five golden rules.

From (right) is Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama and United States of America Charged- Affairs David Young during the back to school Coronavirus awareness entertainment programme in Lusaka,s new Kasama.
From (right) is Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama and United States of America Charged- Affairs David Young during the back to school Coronavirus awareness entertainment programme in Lusaka,s new Kasama.

Speaking at the same event, United States of American Embassy in Zambia Chargé D’affaires David Young said the event was aimed at addressing Covid-19 questions and teaching the school going children good hygiene practices as they go back to school.

Mr. Young stated that the event which was attended by school going children with their teachers and parents was necessary because it reminded the children of the Covid-19 guidelines.

He disclosed that the US government spends almost 500 Million Dollars in Zambia and the largest amount is focused on health.

“We are very involved in fighting HIV and AIDS and we have over 1.2 people in Zambia who take Anti-retrial Drugs to keep alive who are HIV positive. We are also much invested in the fight against Covid-19,” added Mr Young.

Mr Young further added that the US government has so far given 400 Million Kwacha to Zambia toward fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the past months.

He advised the school going children to follow the five golden rules in order to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

“let us all follow the five golden rules of Covid-19 which include sanitizing of hands, washing of hands with soap, masking up properly, social and physical distancing. By doing so, we are preventing ourselves and our loved ones from contracting the pandemic,” he further advised.

Several local artists who included Pompi, Wezi, Bflow and many others performed at the children’s event aimed at raising awareness on Covid-19.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama (left) joins pupils from different schools in dancing during the back to school Coronavirus awareness entertainment programme in Lusaka,s new Kasama
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama (left) joins pupils from different schools in dancing during the back to school Coronavirus awareness entertainment programme in Lusaka,s new Kasama

Previous articleZRA donates confiscated cooking oil to health institutions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government Praises US for continued support towards Health Sector

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has thanked the United States Government for the...
Read more
Economy

ZRA donates confiscated cooking oil to health institutions

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), has donated over six thousand litres of cooking oil worth K200, 000 to various charity and health institutions...
Read more
Headlines

Inonge Wina Warns Mopani against demolishing private properties purported to have been built on its land

Chief Editor - 0
Vice President Inonge Wina has warned Mopani Copper Mine against demolishing private properties purported to have been built on its land. Mrs Wina said...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars Draw Again, Forest Suffer Another Defeat

sports - 1
Forest Rangers lost again while hosts Napsa Stars are still winless as the Six-Club Preseason tournament entered day two on Saturday at National Heroes...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kamanga Congratulates National Div 1 Playoff Winners

sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has congratulated City of Lusaka, Konkola Blades, Livingstone Pirates and Kashikishi Warriors for clinching their National Division 1 promotion slots. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Adhere to public health guidelines to COVID – 19 resurgence

Health Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has called on the public to continue adhering to the public health guidelines to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19. Dr....
Read more

HPCZ cautions private health facilities against issuing COVID-19 certificates

Health Chief Editor - 2
The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has advised unauthorized private health facilities to stop issuing COVID-19 certificates as doing so would comprise quality...
Read more

Increase in Expectant Mothers Giving Birth at Home Worries the Government

Health Chief Editor - 3
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has expressed concern on the increased number of home deliveries which may result...
Read more

What We Feared Comes to Pass: Schools Reopen Without A Plan

Health editor - 4
By Parkie Mbozi WHAT most of us feared has come to pass. Learning institutions across the country are reopening under the ‘new normal’ without a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.