Inonge Wina Warns Mopani against demolishing private properties purported to have been built on its land

Vice President Inonge Wina has warned Mopani Copper Mine against demolishing private properties purported to have been built on its land.

Mrs Wina said Mopani Copper Mine has no right to demolish people’s structures because the company is on the verge of winding its operations in Kitwe as it is in talks with government on modalities to relinquish its mine ownership.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday when she addressed flood victims and members of Luyando Community whose houses were demolished by Mopani copper mine in Mindolo north in June this year, Mrs Wina said such inhuman activities by Mopani should come to an end.

“We cannot continue having man-made disasters which bring burdens on government and the affected people, we need to bring sanity in this country,” the Vice President charged.

Mrs Wina further noted that some more families had their houses demolished by Mopani last week in Kitwe West, a situation she described as unacceptable.

She has since warned senior police officers who issue these demolition orders to first consult before issuing such orders.

She noted that some disaster victims lodged at Hellen Kaunda secondary school grounds had their house demolished as early as 04:00hours in the middle of the cold season and at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic which she said was unacceptable and a violation of human rights.

Mrs Wina has also directed the police in Kitwe to arrest people that are collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public promising them land which they do not have.

She noted that some people have been duped of their hard earned money through these unscrupulous businessmen who purport to own land.

A beneficiary with a bicycle waits to receive the land title from the Vice President Inonge Wina during the handover cement, iron sheets and blocks to the flood and displaced victims in Mufuchani-Kitwe
A beneficiary with a bicycle waits to receive the land title from the Vice President Inonge Wina during the handover cement, iron sheets and blocks to the flood and displaced victims in Mufuchani-Kitwe

And the Vice President said the 499 victims that have been allocated plots at Kafue Park, will be provided with building materials for them to put up strong structures that will withstand the climate change related disasters in future.

She also assured them that her office will continue with the feeding programme until they are able to stand on their own.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe thanked the Vice President for the support that was rendered to the victims through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) from the time they were lodged at Hellen Kaunda grounds.

And Chishimba Mwaba, a representative of the victims also thanked the Vice president for the support given to the victims.

Ms Mwaba said some of them have suffered with floods for many years and never received any help.

She said it was gratifying that the Patriotic Front Government has now come to their aid.

Vice president Inonge Wina is on a three day working visit on the Copperbelt where she is distributing food and launching the handover of residential plots to flood victims and members of the Luyando community whose houses were demolished by Mopani Copper Mines in Mindolo North in June this year.

Ms Wina is this afternoon scheduled to hold meetings with various stakeholders.

A prepared land to be given to flood and displaced victims by Government in Kitwe
A prepared land to be given to flood and displaced victims by Government in Kitwe

