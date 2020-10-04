9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Mwape Gives Napsa Hope After Friendly Hat-Trick

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mwape Gives Napsa Hope After Friendly Hat-Trick
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is delighted to see dependable fit-again striker Bornwell Mwape showing signs of old.

Mwape missed the latter part of the 2019/2020 season due to injury as Napsa marched to a top four finish despite missing his impact as the Lusaka side secured its debut CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

The striker on Saturday scored a hat-trick in Napsa’s 3-3 draw with Zanaco at the on-going Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament his team is hosting at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka from October 2-5.

“He is a seasoned player and I am happy he is back and I know next season we will have a good season,”Fathi said.

“It is one of the positive issues that has made us happy that is he is back and he has started scoring.

“He is mentally ready and this is good for us.”

Meanwhile, Napsa have completed their Group B games on 2 points following a 1-1 draw with Indeni on Friday and Saturdays result against Zanaco.

Napsa now await the result of Sundays final Group B match between leaders Zanaco , on 3 points and Indeni , on 1 points, to know their classification n Monday’s final playoff standings matches.

Winners of Group A and B will meet in the final while the runners-up and bottom placed sides will play each other in their respective pairings for final classification.

Previous articleRed Arrows Date Nkana During Copperbelt Camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mwape Gives Napsa Hope After Friendly Hat-Trick

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is delighted to see dependable fit-again striker Bornwell Mwape showing signs of old. Mwape missed...
Read more
Feature Sports

Red Arrows Date Nkana During Copperbelt Camp

sports - 0
Red Arrows are on the Copperbelt for a ten-day pre-season training camp. Arrows spokesperson Michael Kalembwe said the camp, with 34...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH demands for the release for Patrick Mucheleka and his colleagues

Chief Editor - 11
United party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that the his Party continues to demand the immediate release from custody of...
Read more
Columns

UPND Youths wants ECZ to Suspend Online Voter Registration, Notify Police for Demonstration This week

Chief Editor - 10
United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka District youths have fired shots towards their plans to hold a peaceful demonstration against what they described...
Read more
Feature Politics

Lusambo calls on Chingola leadership to investigate the high cost of Mealie Meal

Chief Editor - 14
PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo says he is exceedingly humbled by the love the people of Chingola have continued to show to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Date Nkana During Copperbelt Camp

Feature Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows are on the Copperbelt for a ten-day pre-season training camp. Arrows spokesperson Michael Kalembwe said the camp, with 34...
Read more

Napsa Stars Draw Again, Forest Suffer Another Defeat

Feature Sports sports - 1
Forest Rangers lost again while hosts Napsa Stars are still winless as the Six-Club Preseason tournament entered day two on Saturday at National Heroes...
Read more

Kamanga Congratulates National Div 1 Playoff Winners

Feature Sports sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has congratulated City of Lusaka, Konkola Blades, Livingstone Pirates and Kashikishi Warriors for clinching their National Division 1 promotion slots. The...
Read more

Kashikishi Warriors Jubilant After National Division 1 Promotion

Feature Sports sports - 1
Kashikishi Warriors from Luapula are celebrating after winning promotion to the FAZ National Division 1 when they finished second in Group B of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.