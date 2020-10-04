Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is delighted to see dependable fit-again striker Bornwell Mwape showing signs of old.

Mwape missed the latter part of the 2019/2020 season due to injury as Napsa marched to a top four finish despite missing his impact as the Lusaka side secured its debut CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

The striker on Saturday scored a hat-trick in Napsa’s 3-3 draw with Zanaco at the on-going Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament his team is hosting at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka from October 2-5.

“He is a seasoned player and I am happy he is back and I know next season we will have a good season,”Fathi said.

“It is one of the positive issues that has made us happy that is he is back and he has started scoring.

“He is mentally ready and this is good for us.”

Meanwhile, Napsa have completed their Group B games on 2 points following a 1-1 draw with Indeni on Friday and Saturdays result against Zanaco.

Napsa now await the result of Sundays final Group B match between leaders Zanaco , on 3 points and Indeni , on 1 points, to know their classification n Monday’s final playoff standings matches.

Winners of Group A and B will meet in the final while the runners-up and bottom placed sides will play each other in their respective pairings for final classification.