Suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe, Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga, and former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu have refuted claims that they have joined the Opposition NDC to contest their Parliamentary seats.

The three have however declared that they will apply to contest Parliamentary seats on the PF ticket.

The trio said this at a joint media briefing in Kitwe.

Mr. Kang’ombe reaffirmed his allegiance to the ruling PF adding that his aware of well-known people within the ruling Patriotic party who are peddling lies that the trio are working with the opposition National Democratic Congress party but the only sin they have committed is to aspire for higher offices.

“To express an ambition to run for higher political office cannot be the basis upon which some people must be making assertions that we are politically misaligned,” Kang’ombe said.

Below is the full Press Statement

WE ARE PF— BLOOD & SOUL, PERIOD!

INTRODUCTION

It has come to our attention that some ill-motivated individuals are spreading patently false allegations namely that we are working with named opposition parties on the Copperbelt. These allegations have no iota of truth whatsoever, and must therefore be treated with the utter contempt they deserve.

We have, on several occasions addressed this matter privately to relevant authorities, friends and family but it has become necessary that we do so publicly to shame the purveyors of these falsehoods that we, individually and collectively, are working with the opposition NDC, UPND, or indeed any other opposition parties. This is far from the truth, as our records can show differently.

Those with evidence to the contrary must forward it in the open as we have done. Our commitment to the Patriotic Front, and particularly our desire to work for the re-election of President Lungu next year, is the only agenda guiding our current political engagements.

To express an ambition to run for higher political office cannot be the basis upon which detractors must be making assertions that we are politically misaligned. When the right time comes, we shall individually exercise our rights to aspire for higher office, and that will be within the PF, and properly guided by the party constitution and the wisdom of party elders.

All parliamentary seats will be vacant upon the dissolution of Parliament in May next year, and so aspiring candidates must just work within the confines of the party statutes and not against one another. The PF’s collective success, must always invariably, supersede our narrow personal ambitions, which sometimes undermine teamwork.

We therefore take great exception to any insinuations that we are working with the opposition.

REMARKS BY RASHIDA MULENGA:

As Kalulushi Mayor, and PF Kalulushi Constituency chairlady I do not take for granted, these onerous privileges to serve the people as guided by the PF.

My works in public and even in privacy, are for the people of Kalulushi and right now I am in full gear cultivating votes for President Edgar Lungu and the party.

Yes, I have heard calls from different walks of life for me to consider running for higher office. That decision will be made in an orderly manner that does not interfere with the orderly functioning of my office, party organization and other government functions in the district.

Answering this call will also be in wise consultation with party elders and full adherence to the rules of engagement of the party. For now, my duty is to deliver on the mandate as Mayor and I am doing so with pride as I advance the electoral chances for our President and the party.

REMARKS BY BINWELL MPUNDU:

It has been 7 months since I left public service at the end of my 3-year term as District Commissioner of the great city of Kitwe. My service to the country and in particular to the great people of Kitwe was a proud moment in my career. I seized that opportunity wholeheartedly and endeavoured to perform my duties with all my energies and with all honesty and integrity.

I will therefore be forever indebted to his Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for that rare opportunity he gave me at a tender age.

Like in a football game, being substituted for another player is not the same as being discarded. I am still very much in the team and ready to put on the boots for any future game for which the coach may require my services.

Let me hasten to mention that during my tenure as DC Kitwe, I took every moment to ensure that services were delivered to the people of Kitwe and ensured that the public servants in Kitwe performed at the pace of a speedboat as compared to the speed of a canoe, ostensibly to advance the electoral chances of President Lungu and the PF in the 2021 general elections.

I will therefore continue mobilising people to support his Excellency President Edgar C. Lungu and the PF. Take note therefore that all the activities I will embark on from now on will be to achieve the above said goal.

REMARKS BY CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE:

As Members of the public may be aware, my political journey has faced some turbulence over the last 17 months.

Two incidents worth mentioning are:

My removal from the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) in 2019 where I was representing the Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ). My removal from the position of Provincial Vice Chairman for PF on the Copperbelt in February this year.

Unfortunately, some political players have decided to take advantage of these two incidents to peddle lies about my allegiance to the political party I so dearly love and helped to build in my own little way.

Further, my intentions to stand as Member of Parliament in 2021 has equally being used to advance the misinformation about me, that I am working with NDC. That is not true.

CONCLUSION BY TRIO

Collectively and individually, we therefore assure the President, the Secretary-General of the party and the entire party leadership, that we are, as before, available and ready for duty to help mobilise the party ahead of the 2021 elections.

Those peddling malicious information against us must please stop it. We should not give credence to the saying that politics is a dirty game. Yes, politics is a competitive game but blatant lies and falsehoods must have no place in modern day political discourse.

————————————————————————————————————————

Issued at Kitwe, Sherbourne Lodge.

By:

