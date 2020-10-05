9.5 C
MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores , Mazembe Trio Kickoff Season

Here is our weekend wrap of selected Chipolopolo player’s performances at their respective clubs abroad.


=DR CONGO
Defender’s Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes in TP Mazembe’s season opening league game on Sunday against Blessings that ended 0-0 at home in Lubumbashi.
Midfielder Rainford Kalaba came on in the 56th minute.


=TANZANIA
Midfielder’s Clatous Chama and Larry Bwalya started but were not on target during defending champions Simba SC’s 4-0 away win over third from bottom JKT on Sunday.
Chama, though, was substituted in the 77th minute for the second placed side.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Edward Chilufya started but was not on the score sheet for 6th placed Djurgarden in Sunday’s 1-1 away draw at fellow mid-table side Hammarby.
Chilufya was substituted in the 46th minute.


=RUSSIA
Brothers Klings Kangwa and Evans Kangwa played the full 90 minutes for 12th placed Arsenal Tula but were not on target in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw at 13th positioned Tambov.

=BELGIUM
Fashion Sakala helped propel mid-table KV Oostende to their third league win of the season with the sides’ second goal in the 81st minute of Sunday’s 3-0homewin over bottom placed and winless Excel Mouscron.
It was Fashion’s third goal of the season before he was substituted in the 85th minute.

