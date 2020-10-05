9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 5, 2020
Updated:

Privatization inquiry not politically driven, Mundubile

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile has dismissed assertions by some sections of society that the call for an inquiry into the Privatization process of national assets is politically driven.

Mr Mundubile, who is also Government Chief Whip and Mporokoso Member of Parliament, said the matter is of national interest.

Mr Mundubile said politicians have been compelled to comment on the issue because it affects the people they represent.

Speaking to journalists in Chilubi, Mr Mundubile said many Zambians who lost their jobs have suffered the adverse effects of privatization because the process was allegedly mismanaged.

“The call for an inquiry cannot be politically driven, because this particular topic has been discussed time immemorial. The fact that some politicians have commented does not mean it is politically driven,” said Mr Mundubile.

The lawmaker however said people in leadership or those who aspire for leadership positions and were involved in the privatization process should have their names cleared regardless of their political affiliation.

He said individuals who were involved in the process should not be negative about the inquiry but instead see it as an opportunity for them to set the record straight.

“What we are seeing now is a blame game, but there is need to set the record straight. This is not political but if you want to be a leader, you need to clear your name in certain issues,” he said.

Mr Mundubile has since appealed to members of the public to support calls for the inquiry.

