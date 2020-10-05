9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 5, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

NDC urges youths to turn up for anti-ECZ demos

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Feature Politics NDC urges youths to turn up for anti-ECZ demos
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Democratic Congress is urging all the youths to turn up in great numbers to demonstrate against the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita announced that further to the successful notification for demonstrations made to the police by NDC and UPND, he is directing the youths in all provinces to turn out in great numbers to demonstrate against ECZ Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu, ECZ Commissioner Mrs. Emily Sikazwe and ECZ Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano.

“Note that we will also be protesting against bad governance and selective allocation of the law, among other issues. All this has resulted into the opposition like the NDC failing to mobilise as much as it would like to. We have met all the requirements of the Public Order Act hence our expectations of the police are that they do not interfere with the demonstrations. The police should be there to police the demonstrations and not be a source of confusion or violence against peaceful demonstrators,” Mr Kabwita said.

He vowed that the youths are not going to take no for an answer for this undertaking and that they expect the rule of law to prevail.

“The directive from my office, therefore, is that all the youths should go to their particular routes on the 7th of October and demonstrate against these injustices and obliteration of the rule of law in the country. We also encourage our youths in Lusaka from both the NDC and UPND, as well as from other parties and those that are not aligned to any political party, but they are aggrieved with what is happening in the country, to show up for the protest,” he said.

“The police have, of late, granted a number of rallies to the PF, the recent one being in Chingola. So we shall not take no for an answer, we shall go ahead with or without the police and our notification to go ahead was already successfully given to the police last week.”

Previous articlePrivatization inquiry not politically driven, Mundubile

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

NDC urges youths to turn up for anti-ECZ demos

The National Democratic Congress is urging all the youths to turn up in great numbers to demonstrate against the...
Read more
Headlines

Privatization inquiry not politically driven, Mundubile

Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile has dismissed assertions by some sections of society that the call for an inquiry into...
Read more
General News

Continental Leadership Research Institute Concerned With Deteriorating Civil Rights

Chief Editor - 0
The continental Leadership Research institute (CLRI) has said that it is concerned with the continued deteriorating space of civil rights and liabilities in Zambia....
Read more
General News

Vice President donates to Kitwe quadruplets

Chief Editor - 3
Vice President Inonge Wina has donated hampers and a cash gift of 10 thousand Kwacha to three months old quadruplets in Kitwe. The Vice...
Read more
General News

Employees Quarantined by the Chinese Firm for over five months released.

Chief Editor - 10
The CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines employees who were quarantined by the Chinese Firm for over five months have been released. According to a statement issued...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Let’s pray for peaceful elections in 2021, Godfridah Sumaili urges clergy

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the church to pray for God's peace to reign over the nation ahead...
Read more

Our Political Parties Should Improve Democratic Credentials

Feature Politics editor - 7
By Parkie Mbozi In a space of two months two identical headlines were published in the local media. The first, published on June 2,...
Read more

HH demands for the release for Patrick Mucheleka and his colleagues

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
United party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that the his Party continues to demand the immediate release from custody of...
Read more

Lusambo calls on Chingola leadership to investigate the high cost of Mealie Meal

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo says he is exceedingly humbled by the love the people of Chingola have continued to show to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.