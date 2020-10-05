9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 5, 2020
General News
Continental Leadership Research Institute Concerned With Deteriorating Civil Rights

By Chief Editor
The continental Leadership Research institute (CLRI) has said that it is concerned with the continued deteriorating space of civil rights and liabilities in Zambia.

In a statement to the media, CLRI Director Mundia Paul Hakola said his organization is concerned that the rights of assembly and speech are being curtailed by officials using state institutions meant to protect the citizenry.

He observed that in the recent past there has been a number of incidents where the right of speech and assembly have been threatened and some state institutions that have a mandate protect citizens have actually been used to threaten these same rights and liabilities.

“Zambia is heading to the polls in 2021 and the government has a duty to ensure that it upholds principals of democratic state and that is to listen to descending views and not silence them. The views of those who don’t share your view allow you to think outside the box and also to interrogate the policies and decisions on a table with different view but when you don’t allow others to speak and assembly then we slowing heading to a state of one-party state.

“We noticed that critical voices in the country have been silenced through state agencies which is a matter of concern and an assault on the whole essence of democracy. The state and party in power needs to learn that the best and unbiased advice or view sometimes doesn’t come from those we share the same view with but those that are critical are actually helping us to become better, democracy is consultative by nature and dialogue is key to achieve good governance,” he said.

Mr Hakola said freedom of speech and assembly is one of the benchmarks that is critical in democratic governance especially in an election year that the country in going in.

“Freedom of speech and assembly is one of the benchmarks that is critical in democratic governance especially in an election year that we going in and non -state actors such civil society have a duty to do a lot civic education as head to the polls, so are other actors that need to freely enjoy their rights to effectively participate in the democratic processes. The institute is however concerned by the unfair application of the public order act and also the constant infringement on the freedom of expression that is clearly demonstrated by the closure of Prime TV, treats to arrest youths for wanting to conduct peaceful demonstration and many other acts which we have documented.

“We are concerned by the slowly shrinking space in our democratic tents in Zambia, if the harassing of citizens by state agencies continues, we might soon be categorized as state without free speech and no right of assembly.”

He said failure to address the concerns his organization has raised will negatively impact on the country’s standing as well as affect citizens participation in next year’s elections.

“We call on the human rights commission to release a report on the state of governance regarding freedom of speech and assembly in Zambia, we take this opportunity to invite the international organisations concerned with human rights to take keen interest in Zambia and begin to aggressively monitor the human rights situation in Zambia and we also call the Zambia Police and the ministry of home affairs to engage with all stakeholders and find common ground that will head towards a path of transparency and accountability in the way the public order Act is being administered.

Failure to take necessary steps to deal with the human rights situation will badly affect our standing as country and will also citizen participation in 2021 elections,” he said.

