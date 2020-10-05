9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 5, 2020
General News
Updated:

Vice President donates to Kitwe quadruplets

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Vice President Inonge Wina has donated hampers and a cash gift of 10 thousand Kwacha to three months old quadruplets in Kitwe.

The Vice President said she is aware that feeding four children is a burden for the family and donated K10, 000 to Mr Daniel and Elizabeth Bwalya, the parents to quadruplets of Miseshi area in Mindolo township.

Ms Wina encouraged the family to look after the babies as they a gift from God and that he is the one who will protect them.

The quadruplets who were born on 2 July this year at Kitwe Teaching hospital are the third born children after three other siblings.

ZANIS reports that two of the quadruplets are named after the Head of State President Edgar Lungu and the First Lady who are the first and fourth born, Jeremiah is second and Chese third.

And Mr Bwalya the father asked the Vice President to help him with a job that will help him to sustain his family.

Mr Bwalya who is currently working for an Indian company said he has a huge responsibility to look after seven children and needs a stable income.

In response the Vice President asked the Minister of Community Development Kapampa Chewe and Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe to see how the family can benefit from the various empowerment programs.

The Vice President who has concluded her two-day working visit to the Copperbelt province left fot Lusaka yesterday morning.

-Vice President Inonge Wina encourages Mother of quadrato (4) babies Elizabeth Phiri Bwalya and Father Daniel Bwalya during the presentation of the gifts to the quadrto (4) babies Edgar, Jeremiah, Jessy and Esther the only female in Kitwe
Mother of quadrato (4) babies Elizabeth Phiri Bwalya and Father Daniel Bwalya admiring presents given to there babies Edgar, Jeremiah, Jessy and the only female Esther
-Minister in the office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri admires one of the babies whilst the mother of quadrato babies Elizabeth Phiri Bwalya Father Daniel Bwalya looks on during the presentation of the gifts to the babies Edgar, Jeremiah, Jessy and Esther the only female
Gifts which are presents of the gifts to the quadrto (4) babies Edgar, Jeremiah, Jessy and Esther the only female in Kitwe by the Vice President Inonge Wina
