Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga has appealed to farmers not to sell their farming inputs which they acquired under the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP).

Mr Simwinga said he is aware that some farmers are selling their inputs to neigbouring countries thereby frustrating government’s efforts of boosting the agriculture sector.

“I am aware that some of you have opted to sell your inputs to Tanzanians instead of using them to boost your farming businesses,” he said.

He has also appealed to farmers to seek advice from agricultural offices such as camp officers and District Agriculture Coordinator’s office if they encounter problems with their crops or animals.

And Nakonde District Acting Agriculture Coordinator, Matthews Mulengo said so far 945 farmers from about 75 cooperatives have received their farming inputs.

Mr Mulengo has also appealed to farmers to practice crop rotation in order to improve the soil nutrients.

“You should plant a different crop in the field where you planted maize last farming season so that you can improve the nutrients of the soil,” he said.

He pointed out that government has sent farming inputs on time urging farmers to work hard and ensure that they produce a good harvest.

Mr Mulengo has also advised farmers with late maturity seed to start preparing their fields.

Nakonde District has about 11, 000 farmers benefiting from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Meanwhile, Government has officially flagged off the distribution of farming inputs to individual farmers in Luwingu District under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP).

Luwingu District Commissioner Patrick Chanda who flagged off the exercise said over 6,000 small scale farmers will benefit from the inputs distribution exercise in the district.

Mr Chanda explained that government understands the importance of delivering the inputs on time as it enables farmers to adequately plan for the farming season.

He has further commended the farmers for depositing their K400 contribution towards the exercise.

“We are happy to note that farmers have deposited their money to the Ministry of Agriculture to enable them to access the input,” he said.

The District Commissioner has advised farmers not to wait for the rains but start preparing their fields in readiness for the 2020/2021 farming season.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda has cautioned farmers who will benefit from the programme against selling their inputs stating that those found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

“Government is implementing this programme in order to address the challenges that you the farmers face in purchasing inputs, therefore I am warning you not to sell the inputs you are receiving” he stated

He said this when he flagged of the input distribution exercise for the 2020/2021 farming season in Luwingu yesterday.

And Luwingu District Agriculture Coordinator Aswell Lubungo said the district has received all its consignment of inputs for the forthcoming season.

“I can confirm that we are on schedule with the exercise and we advise farmers who have not yet deposited their contribution to do so in order for you to access your inputs,” he said

Mr Lubungo is confident that the early distribution of inputs will see the district record a bumper harvest which will contribute to the country’s food security.

He has further advised small scale farmers to take agriculture as a serious business as it is a major contributor to the economic growth.

And speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Lucy Chimulopwe has commended government and Neria investment for distributing the inputs on time.

“We are happy that this year you have started the exercise in good time, please continue working like this even for the years to come,” she said

Ms Chimulopwe has since expressed gratitude to government for coming up with FISP program stating that it has helped small scale farmers across the country.

She stated that the programme has helped to reduce poverty levels among small scale farmers especially in rural areas.