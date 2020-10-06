The government says it is not charging truck drivers to get the (COVID-19) certificate, a requirement for international truck drivers to enter into other countries.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya emphasized that no one should be charged when obtaining the COVID-19 certificate.

The Minister said this at Kasumbalesa Border Post in Chililabimbwe District, Copperbelt Province after interacting with truck drivers and staff at the border post.

Hon Kafwaya, supported by Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Japhen Mwakalombe, went to Kasumbalesa for a fact-finding mission after hearing allegations that the government is charging truck drivers K500 to get COVID-19 certificate.

“When I listened to voice notes which were being circulated on social media, I called the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Kennedy Malama who told me that the ministry is not charging for the certificates. And as you witnessed in the yard when Hon Mwakalombe called the Provincial Health Officer he refused that health personnel is not charging for one to obtain a COVID-19 certificate,” he said.

“You see, I decided to come here and talk to the drivers themselves to get firsthand information. I randomly talked to four drivers in the truck yard and three said they were not charged while one confirmed that he was charged K300 in Ndola. Sadly, this driver was not even swabbed but was issued with the certificate. I immediately asked officers from my ministry to take the driver to Ndola and identify the health personnel who charged him but he has fled.”

He said these are the same individuals who dent the image of the party in power that they are corrupt.

He directed that all those drivers who got the certificates illegally should be dealt with accordingly together with the officials who issued out the certificates.

And Hon Mwakalombe said he was proud to see that the PF government under President Edgar Lungu has brought sanity at the border entry point with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He also observed the need to use social media prudently and avoid misinformation.

Earlier, SADC Truck driver’s Association President Stanley Muluka alleged that some drivers have complained of being charged before issued with COVID-19 certificates