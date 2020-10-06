The Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) and Christopher Katongo Foundation (CKF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide educational and social services through sport among young people.

OYDC Chief Executive Officer, Fredrick Chitangala, disclosed during the signing ceremony that the Centre will assist CKF with sport and other services needed to achieve a shared vision of improving sport in the country on mutually agreed terms.

“Our aim is to collaborate with organisations like Christopher Katongo Foundation to achieve our goals of empowering young people through different activities the OYDC conducts. We are happy to partner with CKF and this partnership will see the revamping of some of our programmes aimed at promoting literacy and encouraging the engaged athletes to get into formal schools,” Dr. Chitangala said.

Christopher Katongo Foundation, Executive Director Emmanuel Kunda, said his organisation remains resolute to work with the OYDC adding that the foundation wants to see more young people empowered and subsequently excel in life.

He disclosed that CKF has picked a hockey player by the name of Joseph Simpanze, who has been awarded with a 100% scholarship to complete his secondary education as a starting point for the partnership.

“We are happy to partner with OYDC in supporting young talented people not only through sport but also to get them back in formal school. Our first person to support is Joseph whom we have given 100% scholarship to get back to school. We hope this will inspire others,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hockey player who could not hold back tears of joy after being told that he had been offered a 100% scholarship, thanked OYDC and CKF for the gesture saying it will help in shaping his future as he enrolls back to school.

This is according to a statement issued by OYDC Communications Manager, Noah Silomba.