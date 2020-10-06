9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Revive the economy and Prove Your Critics Wrong President Lungu task New Bank Governor

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
Headlines Revive the economy and Prove Your Critics Wrong President Lungu task New...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has sworn in Christopher Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia (BOZ) Governor following his ratification by parliament last week.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mvunga, the former Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Economic and Finance Affairs, was appointed by President Lungu on August 22, 2020, after the dismissal of Dr Denny Kalyalya.

President Lungu has since urged Mr Mvunga to review and formulate policy-driven solutions to address the macroeconomic challenges that the economy is currently facing.

The Head of State stated that the economy is facing numerous challenges, particularly, this year when the country has not been spared from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the economy, including significant contraction in economic growth, high fiscal deficits, high inflation and a weakening exchange rate. Additionally, these developments also pose a threat to financial system stability,” president lungu lamented.

“I am aware that your appointment generated a lot of interest from various sections of society. However, this should not detract you from focusing on the huge task and responsibility that has come with your new position,” president lungu challenged Mr Mvunga.

President Lungu urged Mr Mvunga to prove the critics wrong by putting in the best of his ability

“The subsequent ratification of your appointment by parliament is a clear indication that you are qualified for the job. It is also an indication that the people of Zambia have placed their confidence in you to turn around the fortunes of the financial sector of the country. Do not let them down,” president lungu added.

President Lungu emphasised that as governor of the central bank, Mr Mvunga has an enormous task ahead of him.

“You will oversee the operations of the entire financial sector as well as the performance of the country’s economy. I am confident that with over 30 years of experience in the private and public financial management sector, “he added.

President Lungu has, however, noted that the central bank has taken measures to mitigate the financial challenges the country is facing.

“Your immediate task, as you take up this new position, is to ensure that there is closer coordination between fiscal and monetary policy to consolidate the existing measures,” president lungu.

“We must create a win-win situation for all the players in the financial sector and the economy, at large, particularly, finding more efficient ways of financing agricultural inputs and managing the oil procurement sector.

He said the current efforts to address debt sustainability and reduce the country’s debt service burden need to be sustained and a successful outcome achieved.

President Lungu stressed the need for the Bank of Zambia to redouble efforts to achieve and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market by closely working with the ministry of finance.

“At the same time, the Bank of Zambia must continue to review and strengthen policies, where appropriate, to improve performance and ensure that the financial sector remains stable while inflation is brought back to the single digit range over the medium term,” he said.

President lungu also sworn in Emily Sikazwe as vice-chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ0.

And president Lungu said the appointment of Dr Sikazwe is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to promote women to positions of authority.

“I am happy that parliament ratified your appointment in accordance with section 5 of the electoral commission of Zambia act no. 25 of 2016 and the submission by the government.

He noted that women are capable of delivering to the expectation of society.

“I am confident that being a long serving member of the commission, you will provide the necessary policy guidance and direction to the commission’s administration, which is critical in the management of the electoral process,” he said.

Previous articleCabinet approves the FIC Amendment Bill 2020, for publication and introduction in Parliament

2 COMMENTS

  1. The destruction that has been done to the economy under this President is too huge that not even the best central bank chief in the world can do anything about it. How do you expect to revive the economy purely based on monetary policies at BOZ when the fiscal side is riddled with the worst corruption and wasteful spending on the entire planet earth? Good Luck to Mvunga but he won’t achieve anything in the 10 months he will be squatting at BOZ.

  2. Sounds terrifying. Us in diaspora benefited from decaying ZKwacha, we offloaded our dollar and stocked up on farming inputs.
    My cousin just bought 50 bags of fertilizer, I hope he didn’t just take pictures from depot.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

Revive the economy and Prove Your Critics Wrong President Lungu task New Bank Governor

President Edgar Lungu has sworn in Christopher Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia (BOZ) Governor...
Read more
General News

Cabinet approves the FIC Amendment Bill 2020, for publication and introduction in Parliament

Chief Editor - 0
Cabinet has approved the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill 2020, for publication and introduction in Parliament. The objectives of the Bill are to amend the...
Read more
General News

FAZ Mourns Rix Mweemba

Chief Editor - 2
Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Vice president, Rix Mweemba has died after a short illness. FAZ General Secretary, Adrian Kashala has confirmed the...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Swears in Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga

Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu has urged new Bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga to strengthen policies that will ensure the financial sector remains stable and...
Read more
Economy

K60 Million worth gold produced at Kasenseli Mine

Chief Editor - 10
ZCCM-IH Gold Company has in the past three months produced gold worth sixty million kwacha at Kasenseli Gold mine in the Mwinilunga District of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu Swears in Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu has urged new Bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga to strengthen policies that will ensure the financial sector remains stable and...
Read more

ECZ did not consult us on Prison Voting, says UPND as they storm out of the meeting

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Lusaka Provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says the party will not allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to bulldoze...
Read more

Copperbelt Residents affected by Privatisation March to Provincial Minister’s Office to Support Commission of Inquiry

Headlines Chief Editor - 48
Copperbelt residents who were directly and indirectly affected through the privatization process have supported calls for President Edgar Lungu to set up a commission...
Read more

Privatization inquiry not politically driven, Mundubile

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile has dismissed assertions by some sections of society that the call for an inquiry into...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.