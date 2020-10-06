9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

There is a need to ensure teachers are trained to use various ICTs to deliver online learning-ZANEC

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News There is a need to ensure teachers are trained to use...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has appealed to the government to invest in the training of teachers in the use of various ICTs to deliver quality online education.

ZANEC Executive Director George Hamusunga says there is a need to ensure that teachers are trained to use various ICTs to deliver online learning in order to mitigate the crisis of limiting education to the physical presence of a teacher.

Mr Hamusunga stated that reshaping teaching methodologies is crucial in today’s digital era where learning should also be provided to out of school children.

According to a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka on Monday, Mr Hamusunga was speaking during the commemoration of the 2020 World Teachers Day under the theme “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”, which falls on October 5.

Mr Hamusunga has since described teachers as the true Covid 19 heroes in the education sector.

“Among others, we have proved that removing teachers and replacing them by remote technology is not effective enough to bring about the learning that our children require. This has manifested itself in the low reach of the alternative modes of education designed to provide continuity of learning at home through television, radio and e-learning, hence the recent decision to just reopen schools,” said Mr Hamusunga.

He lamented that the prevailing high teacher – pupil ratio of 1 to 36.9 at secondary level and 1 to 61.9 at primary school level, is too high for teaching recommended under the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mr Hamusunga explained that such a scenario entails that teachers are being subjected to many shifts in order to observe the social distance among the learners in order to ensure the prevention of Covid 19.

“Investment in digital skills and equipment is therefore not an option but a must”, said Hamusungu.

He pointed out that ZANEC research has shown that remote learning initiatives that involved physical contact with children were more successful than others given the many ICT access challenges teachers and pupils face.

ZANEC has since called upon the government to urgently recruit 20,000 teachers in order to reduce the huge burden and workload that teachers are currently carrying as they deliver lessons amidst the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Coalition has since reminded all teachers in community schools, Early Childhood Education (ECE) centres, primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions and Adult Literacy Instructors to continue being role models to learners.

Previous articleOYDC, Christopher Katongo Foundation Sign MoU
Next articleCommission of Inquiry on Privatization While Ignoring Recent Scandals and Mismanagement of Our Economy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

ECZ did not consult us on Prison Voting, says UPND as they storm out of the meeting

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Lusaka Provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says the party will not allow the Electoral Commission...
Read more
Rural News

Farmers Selling Government subsidized Farming Inputs to Neighbouring Countries

Chief Editor - 0
Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga has appealed to farmers not to sell their farming inputs which they acquired under the Farmers Input Support Programme...
Read more
Health

Government says it is not charging truck drivers to get the (COVID-19) certificate

Chief Editor - 1
The government says it is not charging truck drivers to get the (COVID-19) certificate, a requirement for international truck drivers to enter into other...
Read more
Columns

Commission of Inquiry on Privatization While Ignoring Recent Scandals and Mismanagement of Our Economy

Chief Editor - 1
By Judith Mulenga CiSCA Acting Chairperson The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA), while welcoming President Lungu’s affirmation of Article 88 of our Constitution on...
Read more
General News

There is a need to ensure teachers are trained to use various ICTs to deliver online learning-ZANEC

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has appealed to the government to invest in the training of teachers in the use of various ICTs...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

OYDC, Christopher Katongo Foundation Sign MoU

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) and Christopher Katongo Foundation (CKF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide educational and social services...
Read more

12 Zimbabweans convicted for unlawful entry in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Department of Immigration in Sinazongwe district in Southern Province has convicted 12 Zimbabweans for the offence of unlawful entry. The offenders who were convicted...
Read more

Continental Leadership Research Institute Concerned With Deteriorating Civil Rights

General News Chief Editor - 1
The continental Leadership Research institute (CLRI) has said that it is concerned with the continued deteriorating space of civil rights and liabilities in Zambia....
Read more

Vice President donates to Kitwe quadruplets

General News Chief Editor - 5
Vice President Inonge Wina has donated hampers and a cash gift of 10 thousand Kwacha to three months old quadruplets in Kitwe. The Vice...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.