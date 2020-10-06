The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has approved import permits for Cold Chain and Innscor Distributors for products which may contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

NBA Communications Officer, Sandra Lombe said the permits valid for five years have been granted after risk assessment to ascertain the safety of the products.

Ms Lombe explained that the Cold Chain permit is for pedigree dog food, whiskers cat food, Doritos snacks, Bokomo Cornflakes and Nik Naks maize snacks.

She said Innscor Distributors Limited will bring in Kellogs Noodles Chicken flavor, Kellogs Granola, Kellogs Coco Pops and Kellogs Strawberry Pops.

Ms Lombe further said the products will be placed on the market in all wholesalers and retailers supplied by Cold Chain and Innscor Distributors Limited countrywide.

“The Authority has so far this year granted three import permits while one research application is still under consideration. We have also renewed seven permits for placing on the market products of GMOs,” read the statement in part.

“The NBA is commending distributors and importers who are complying to the Biosafety Act thereby following the right channels when bringing into the country products that may contain GMOs,” the statement read in part.

NBA was established under the Biosafety Act No. 10 of 2007. Through the Act the NBA regulates the research, development, application, importation, export, transit, contained use, release or placing on the market of any GMO/LMO whether intended for use as a pharmaceutical, food, feed or processing, or a product of a GMO.

It also ensures that any activity involving the use or a product of GMO prevents any socio-economic impact or harm to human, animal health and the environment in the country.

This is contained in a statement availed to media in Lusaka today.