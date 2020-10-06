9.5 C
Zambia Mourns Hilary Makasa and Rix Mweemba

Zambian football is in mourning on Tuesday following a high profile double tragedy.
Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Hilary Makasa and FAZ Vice president Rix Mweemba have both passed away.

1996 AFCON bronze medalist Makasa died on Monday at UTH after an illness.

The former left back played for Roan United and Ajax Cape Town in South Africa.
Meanwhile, Mweemba died early Tuesday morning at the Coptic Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

“The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the loss of a dedicated and a respected servant of Zambian football. Mr. Mweemba struck us as an admirable family man. His great work ethics and selflessness cannot be doubted,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said at Statement.

Prior to being appointed as Vice President in April 2017, Mr. Mweemba served as FAZ Treasurer and also played a huge role in the restructuring of the Zambia Premier League as chairperson of the League Restructuring Working Group.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the football fraternity in Zambia,” Kashala said.

1 COMMENT

  1. Rex Mwemba found a good coach,Micho. But guy talks too much, but honest guy, he is enjoying Zambia.
    May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

