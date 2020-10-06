9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Zambian music legends , Izrael & Nalu release "Will You Love Me"

By staff
Zambian music legends , Izrael & Nalu release “Will You Love Me”
staff

Izreal and Nalu released the video for their single “Will You Love Me“.

The song was written by Izrael & Nalu and was Produced by TK Romaside.

