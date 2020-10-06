Array Updated: October 6, 2020 Zambian music legends , Izrael & Nalu release “Will You Love Me” By staff October 6, 2020 39 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Zambian music legends , Izrael & Nalu release “Will You Love Me” staff Izreal and Nalu released the video for their single “Will You Love Me“. The song was written by Izrael & Nalu and was Produced by TK Romaside. Previous articleZNS intercepts 1200 mealie meal bags LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News staff - October 6, 20200Zambian music legends , Izrael & Nalu release “Will You Love Me” Izreal and Nalu released the video for their single "Will You Love Me". The song was written by Izrael &...Read more Economy ZNS intercepts 1200 mealie meal bags Chief Editor - October 6, 2020 4 The Zambia National Service (ZNS) in Chililabombwe have impounded a truck carrying 1200 bags of mealie meal which was about to be smuggled into... Read more Headlines ECZ did not consult us on Prison Voting, says UPND as they storm out of the meeting Chief Editor - October 6, 2020 20 UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Lusaka Provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says the party will not allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to bulldoze... Read more Rural News Farmers Selling Government subsidized Farming Inputs to Neighbouring Countries Chief Editor - October 6, 2020 8 Nakonde District Commissioner, Field Simwinga has appealed to farmers not to sell their farming inputs which they acquired under the Farmers Input Support Programme... Read more Health Government says it is not charging truck drivers to get the (COVID-19) certificate Chief Editor - October 6, 2020 3 The government says it is not charging truck drivers to get the (COVID-19) certificate, a requirement for international truck drivers to enter into other... Read more More Articles In This Category Stanbic music festival goes virtual Feature Lifestyle staff - October 1, 2020 6 Stanbic Bank Zambia will this year take its iconic Music Festival online as the nation adjusts to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The... Read more Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar Feature Lifestyle staff - September 25, 2020 2 Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event in honor of World Tourism... Read more Zambian actress, Maria Mukuka, cast opposite “Black Panther” Star Lupita Nyong’o in NYC Play Feature Lifestyle staff - September 16, 2020 14 Putting Zambia on the map in the international theater scene is Zambia born-and-bred actress Maria Mukuka. After completing her IB Diploma at the International... Read more Women’s History Museum of Zambia Season Two of “Leading Ladies (ZM)” animated podcast premieres Feature Lifestyle staff - September 15, 2020 1 Women’s History Museum of Zambia premieres the second season installment of “Leading Ladies”. The series is a short animated Zambian podcast series that tells... Read more